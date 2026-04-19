IPL 2026: R Ashwin slams CSK team management for letting Ayush Mhatre bat against SRH despite injury: ‘Very surprising'

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team management for their handling of Ayush Mhatre, who seemed to be limping during his knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Ayush Mhatre was brought on as impact player during CSK's run chase, and he came out to bat with a heavy strap on his knee.

During the powerplay, Mhatre began limping while running between the wickets. The physios checked on him, but the CSK team management decided to let him continue batting.

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CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad even once called on Mhatre to take a quick single despite the latter seemingly uncomfortable.

R Ashwin slams CSK management "Ayush Mhatre's injury: I hope he is back, but by the look of it, I fear he will be out for a while," Ashwin said on his YouTube show.

"While coming into bat, he came with a strap on his knee. For 2-3 matches, he has been playing as Impact Sub. People are asking ‘Why he is an Impact Player? Is he not a good fielder?'. His injury has been a concern," he added.

The former CSK player was of the opinion that Mhatre should have retired hurt as he was clearly struggling due to the injury.

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"It couldn't have been a cramp because he did not field at all. Even if he had gotten cramps even when not fielding, then we have to look at his hydration. Okay, it's not a cramp. Let's assume it was an injury. Your physios have come in and checked him. He was limping badly, you are asking him to play another ball and making him run between wickets!"

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"I couldn't understand. Should he have not retired out when he was limping? In this season, Ayush Mhatre has been one of the stars. I don't understand how they can handle him carelessly. I was shocked.

“Everyone in the commentary box kept their mic on the table and watched what was happening with complete shock. Very, very surprising," explained the 39-year-old.

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Ashwin compares Mhatre's injury to that of Chahar's Ashwin compared Mhatre's injury to that of Deepak Chahar when he was at CSK. "I have been saying this for long.

"CSK have been hit with such injuries season after season. Deepak Chahar has played 3 years for CSK. He played a total of 16 games. But, for Mumbai Indians, he played 14 matches straight. Injury management starts well before a season begins and goes year long," the former Tamil Nadu cricketer opined.

He recalled his own experience with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and how he was taken care of when he sustained a knee injury. "When I had a knee injury, Rajasthan Royals monitored me the whole year. Muscle injuries, which happen during the season, can be easily avoided. If every year, someone gets injured, how can you find players? You won’t get them in bazars," Ashwin said.

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CSK, looking to chase a target of 195, were 66/3 in the sixth over after Mhatre and Gaikwad were dismissed, and further went down to 154/7 in the 15th over.