Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) latest batting sensation Urvil Patel following his remarkable fifty in an IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Sunday.

Urvil Patel, 27, played a stellar knock of 65 runs from 23 balls to set the platform for CSK's five-wicket win. LSG had set CSK a target of 204, and the hosts chased it down in 19.2 overs.

Urvil scored his fifty off just 13 balls, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the fastest half-century in IPL history.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is R Ashwin's suggestion for Urvil Patel's batting position in CSK? ⌵ R Ashwin suggests that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should open with Urvil Patel instead of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ashwin believes Patel should bat at the top of the order to capitalize on his aggressive batting style during the powerplay. 2 How fast was Urvil Patel's half-century against LSG in IPL 2026? ⌵ Urvil Patel scored his half-century off just 13 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026. This equaled Yashasvi Jaiswal's record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. 3 Why did R Ashwin praise Urvil Patel's innings against LSG? ⌵ Ashwin lauded Urvil Patel's innings as the most important of the IPL 2026 campaign because his remarkable knock of 65 runs from 23 balls enabled CSK to chase a target of 204. This was a significant achievement as CSK had not chased such a high score in recent years. 4 What was the message on Urvil Patel's note after his record fifty? ⌵ After scoring his joint-fastest IPL fifty, Urvil Patel revealed a note that read, 'This is for you, Papa.' A further translation indicated it meant, 'Today your dream has come true; I have shown [everyone] by becoming a great cricketer.' 5 How did Urvil Patel's knock contribute to CSK's win over LSG? ⌵ Urvil Patel's explosive innings of 65 runs from 23 balls, including eight sixes, provided CSK with a crucial platform to chase a target of 204 against LSG. His quick scoring allowed CSK to achieve the target with five wickets in hand.

R Ashwin on Urvil Patel's knock “Urvil Patel – It was the most important innings of this IPL 2026 campaign. It’s because CSK haven’t chased 180 in the last 7 years, with his knock, they easily chased down the target (CSK have chased 180 only twice since 2019, and that includes 204 against LSG)," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"The way he batted, he didn’t even think for a minute whether he should take a single. I thought he would break the record. The way he batted, he should stick to it. If we get power play like that, who knows, it can be six wins in a row,” the former CSK player added.

The former Tamil Nadu cricketer suggested CSK to open with Urvil Patel instead of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Urvil has batted at number three in each of the four matches he has played so far in the ongoing season.

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“If someone plays in that fashion, they would win the match in the power play. Ruturaj Gaikwad can change his tempo and play. What Kartik Sharma is doing, he can do. Why not? Promote Urvil at the top. Why keep him down the order? He can finish the match in the powerplay,” the 39-year-old explained.

He noted that Dewald Brevis is yet to make an impact this season so far, and that the CSK batting lineup often comes under pressure whenever they lose Sanju Samson early. Barring a 29-ball 41 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) early in the season, Brevis has failed to impress for the Yellow Brigade.

“CSK batting has a lot of power, but Brevis hasn’t yet come to the party. If CSK loses Sanju Samson early, or if the opposition team gets to a good start. It looks like CSK has less firepower; their pressure handling hasn’t looked good. There are things that CSK needs to pay attention to. Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel need to take responsibility [until 18th over],” he added.

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Chennai Super Kings are currently in fifth place with 12 points from 11 matches and remain in the race for the IPL playoffs.