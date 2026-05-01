IPL 2026: R Ashwin urges Riyan Parag to take ‘some responsibility’ after vaping incident, says ‘you are a captain'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Riyan Parag was at the centre of controversy during his team's IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday after he was found vaping in the dressing room.

He received criticism from several people within the cricketing fraternity, and was fined 25% of his match fee and also handed one demerit point.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the controversy and was of the opinion that Riyan Parag's actions could have been avoided.

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What R Ashwin said on Riyan Parag's controversy "I think this is totally a situation that could have been avoided. I want players not to get trapped in such things. I don't really want that for a young player, and this is a little sensitive, too. I think, on all quadrants, if we look at so many things, this could have been avoided," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Sometimes what happens is it's a personal choice, but your personal choice should be in your personal space. If you do all this in public space, that can very well be avoided.

"All I would say is this: it's my small advice as an elder brother. I want to tell Riyan Parag that, whatever happens in your personal life, nobody has any concern about it. Nobody can say anything about that.

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"But whatever you do, do it in your personal space, because you are a captain, you are a franchise leader. You are probably an inspiration for many cricketers, many youth, many young Indians, and young people around the world. So there is some responsibility too," Riyan Parag's former RR teammate added.

Ashwin said that while he has his deepest empathy and sympathy towards Parag, some action should be taken for such incidents.

"I have my deepest empathy and sympathy for the young kid, but at the same time, I totally believe all these things should and can be avoided," the former Chennai Super Kings player opined.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent match fee for vaping

"It can't be easy, man. In today's world, I also sometimes read things and think, man, I mean, sometimes this happens. I'm not saying these things should be let go under the carpet, because if action isn't taken, nobody will learn from it. But it is better to avoid these things," he added.

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