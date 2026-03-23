IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals announce Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as replacement for injured Sam Curran

Rajasthan Royals have announced Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for the injured Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2026. Shanaka will join Rajasthan Royals for a price of ₹2 crore.

Sam Curran was earlier ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a groin injury. The England cricketer was one of the two high-profile trades from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Rajasthan Royals, with the other player being Ravindra Jadeja.

Dasun Shanaka has now become the latest cricketer to ditch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was set to play for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL after being acquired by the franchise for PKR 75 lakh.

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Kumar Sangakkara on Sam Curran's absence “We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so close to the start of the season,” Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket and head coach of Rajasthan Royals, said in a press release.

“Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,' he added.

The 34-year-old has so far played six Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is for Sri Lanka. He has scored 140, 1299 and 1912 runs in the three formats respectively, and has taken 13, 27 and 46 wickets in the three formats.

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In the T20 World Cup that had taken place recently, Shanaka scored 165 runs from six matches, registering two fifties.

Shanaka, who led Sri Lanlka in the T20 World Cup, scored an unbeaten 76 against Asian rivals Pakistan in their last match. Sri Lanka lost that match by five runs, but Shanaka put up a valiant effort with his 31-ball knock.

In the IPL, the Negombo-born cricketer has previously played for Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2023. He was named as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson. He played three matches for the IPL runners-up that season, and scored 26 runs.

Rajasthan Royals will get their IPL 2026 campaign underway with a home game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on 30 March. The team will be led by Riyan Parag, and will be looking to clinch their second IPL title, and their first since the inaugural edition.