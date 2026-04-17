IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder fined, warned over mobile phone use during RCB match, says report

Romi Bhinder, the manager of Rajasthan Royals (RR), has reportedly avoided serious punishment after he was seen using his mobile phone in the dugout during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last week.

According to the Times of India, the BCCI Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) informed the franchise of its decision after a detailed investigation into Romi Bhinder's response to the show-cause notice.

The investigators were satisfied with Bhinder's explanation, and said that he needed to use his phone in the dugout because of his health condition.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2026: What Varun Aaron told Praful and Sakib before SRH vs RR game

BCCI official on Romi Bhinder “The ACSU conducted the investigation, and a formal communication has been sent to the franchise. Binder received a fine and a warning for using his phone in the dugout; however, investigators were convinced his medical condition required it, so there were no severe consequences," a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

The ACSU had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the RR manager, who responded to the notice within the 48-hour deadline, during which he submitted his medical records. The report added that there were no discussions on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was seated next to Bhinder.

“There was no discussion about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is a kid, and perhaps the franchise can explain the rules better to him.

Advertisement

"There is no point in intimidating a youngster," the official added. As per IPL protocols, "mobile phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) other than for a few members of the team. The team manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout."

Bhinder clearly violated the protocols, but the ACSU was convinced by his medical explanation.

Also Read | Quinton de Kock smashes century in style for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026