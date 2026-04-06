IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik angry at umpire for ‘stealing’ drink during RCB vs CSK match; watch video

High-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) matches between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) never fail to deliver.

There is always some drama or the other whenever these two teams lock horns. There was one such incident when these two teams faced off at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

During RCB's innings, mentor Dinesh Karthik walked out to the middle to provide drinks to captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.

However, to everyone's surprise, one of the umpires quickly grabbed the bottle and even took a sip of the drink from it.

Rajat Patidar left annoyed Patidar was visibly annoyed by the umpire's behaviour and asked the umpire to return his bottle. Karthik was also furious and was involved in a few heated verbal exchanges with the umpire. RCB head coach Andy Flower also got involved in the conversation with the umpire.

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The Patidar-led side got the better of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they clinched a 43-run win in Bengaluru on Sunday. After being asked to bat first, RCB rode on an unbeaten 70 from Tim David and a knock of 50 from Padikkal to post a mammoth total of 250/3 from 20 overs.

Patidar remained unbeaten on 48. The RCB skipper forged a 58-run stand with Padikkal for the third wicket and followed it up with an unbeaten 99-run stand with David for the fourth wicket.

In reply, CSK, who missed MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs. Sarfaraz Khan was the top-scorer for the Yellow Brigade with 50 runs from 25 balls.

After the match, Patidar hailed Australia's Tim David for his stellar knock. "He is a specialist, and he is one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed it a lot. And he has done it last year also. I think he is more sense to sense, if you say, the best finisher and the most consistent throughout the game and one of the best finishers I have ever seen," he said at the post-match presentation.

He added that he believes in Krunal Pandya, who registered figures of 2/36. Krunal got the wickets of Sarfaraz Khan and Kartik Sharma. "I think whenever I came under pressure, I always looked to KP. Where is KP? I have that much belief in him," added the Madhya Pradesh cricketer.