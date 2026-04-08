IPL 2026: ‘Rashid Khan doing his magic again,’ Netizens impressed by GT spinner as he cleans up DC batter Sameer Rizvi

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi was dismissed for a golden duck by Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan during an IPL 2026 match between the two teams in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sameer Rizvi was coming into this match on the back of two consecutive fifties from DC's first two matches.

He had slammed an unbeaten 70 runs from 47 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), before slamming 90 runs from 51 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI).

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Rashid Khan's magic does it again However, it wasn't meant to be for the 22-year-old against Gujarat Titans as Rashid Khan cleaned him up in the 10th over.

It was the googly from Rashid Khan that did the trick. The ball landed outside off-stump and spun quite sharply. Rizvi went for the punch through mid-off, but he was beaten on the inside edge as the off-stump was eventually dismantled.

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Sameer's dismissal left the Axar Patel-led side in a spot of bother at 101/3 in the 10th over. Delhi Capitals are looking to chase down a target of 211 from 20 overs.

Netizens were quite impressed by Rashid Khan's delivery to dismiss Sameer Rizvi. Here are a few reactions:

Things went from bad to worse for Delhi Capitals as they were further restricted to 134/4 in the 14th over.