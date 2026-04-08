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IPL 2026: ‘Rashid Khan doing his magic again,’ Netizens impressed by GT spinner as he cleans up DC batter Sameer Rizvi

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan finished with figures of 3/17 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday.

PN Vishnu
Published8 Apr 2026, 11:08 PM IST
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Gujarat Titans' Afghan cricket player Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' captain India's Axar Patel during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Gujarat Titans' Afghan cricket player Rashid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' captain India's Axar Patel during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 8, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
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Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sameer Rizvi was dismissed for a golden duck by Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan during an IPL 2026 match between the two teams in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sameer Rizvi was coming into this match on the back of two consecutive fifties from DC's first two matches.

He had slammed an unbeaten 70 runs from 47 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), before slamming 90 runs from 51 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI).

 

Also Read | IPL 2026 DC VS GT LIVE Score: KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs in action for Delhi

Rashid Khan's magic does it again

However, it wasn't meant to be for the 22-year-old against Gujarat Titans as Rashid Khan cleaned him up in the 10th over.

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It was the googly from Rashid Khan that did the trick. The ball landed outside off-stump and spun quite sharply. Rizvi went for the punch through mid-off, but he was beaten on the inside edge as the off-stump was eventually dismantled.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Netizens hail Shubman as GT skipper scores fifty on comeback vs DC

Sameer's dismissal left the Axar Patel-led side in a spot of bother at 101/3 in the 10th over. Delhi Capitals are looking to chase down a target of 211 from 20 overs.

Netizens were quite impressed by Rashid Khan's delivery to dismiss Sameer Rizvi. Here are a few reactions:

Things went from bad to worse for Delhi Capitals as they were further restricted to 134/4 in the 14th over.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: MS Dhoni doubtful for CSK's match against DC, says report

At the time of writing this report, Delhi Capitals were 142/4 in 15 overs, needing another 69 runs to win from 30 balls.

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