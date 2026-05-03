IPL 2026: Ravi Shastri urges MI to ‘look themselves in the mirror’ amid poor run: ‘Reflect on the season and…’

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has criticised Mumbai Indians (MI) following another loss at the hands of arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026 on Saturday.

The defeat was the Hardik Pandya-led side's seventh in nine matches, meaning that they have managed to win just two matches. The five-time champions are currently struggling in ninth place with four points, and with time running out, they are staring at a league stage exit.

Should MI win each of their remaining five matches, the maximum they can get is 14 points. That may not be enough to reach the playoffs.

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Ravi Shastri on MI's forgettable season “The Mumbai Indians would be really dejected. Disappointing season. Well, if they really look themselves in the mirror, they would feel they haven’t played to potential one bit," Ravi Shastri said following MI's eight-wicket loss to CSK.

The former Mumbai cricketer also urged Hardik Pandya and Co to reflect on their season so far. “Well, all I can say is tough luck today. Reflect on the season and still a month to go in the IPL," he said during his chat with Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians have dearly missed their opener and former captain Rohit Sharma due to a hamstring injury. Rohit suffered the injury during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 12 April, and hasn’t played a game ever since.

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The last time MI clinched the IPL title was in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first at Chepauk on Saturday. The five-time champions were off to a forgettable start after they lost Will Jacks in the second over, but Ryan Rickelton (37) and Naman Dhir (57) provided some resistance.

Eventually, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 159/7. In reply, Chennai Super Kings comfortably chased the total down with eight wickets and 11 balls to spare.