IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts who will win RCB vs SRH clash in Bengaluru; ‘I have a feeling…’

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could topple Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Since 2022, both RCB and SRH have won three matches each, but when it comes to the last three meetings between the two teams, SRH have won two of those games.

This includes that of SRH amassing 287/3 against RCB in their first of two league stage matches in IPL 2024. That total remains the highest-ever total recorded in an IPL match, and SRH went onto win that match by 25 runs after RCB finished their chase with a total of 262/7.

R Ashwin backs SRH to beat RCB “SRH have got the better of RCB in the recent past and they will follow in this game also. I feel that this game will also follow that trend, for strange reasons that RCB are without Hazlewood," the former Chennai Super Kings cricketer said on his YouTube channel.

“In that game in Lucknow last year, as well, Hazlewood wasn’t there, if I am not wrong. For this game, I have a little prediction. RCB could have it tough, but RCB will find their rhythm.

“I have a feeling that SRH will once again dominate this game because SRH, in the recent past, have got the better of RCB," added Ravichandran Ashwin.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions coming into IPL 2026. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.



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Last time when RCB and SRH locked horns in IPL The last time Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off was during the league stage of IPL 2025, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Pat Cummins-led side defeated Rajat Patidar and Co by 42 runs in that match. RCB were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs while looking to chase down a total of 232.

As far as the head-to-head between the two South Indian teams are concerned, they have played 26 matches against each other, with SRH winning 13 of these matches. RCB, on the other hand, have managed to win just 11 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of regular skipper Pat Cummins for the first few matches.