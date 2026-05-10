IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja brings up viral ‘pocket’ celebration after dismissing Jos Buttler in RR vs GT game; watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravindra Jadeja gave Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler an animated send-off when the two teams locked horns in an IPL 2026 encounter in Jaipur on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja is known for his trademark sword celebration whenever he achieves a milestone like hitting a fifty or a century.

However, during Saturday's match, Jadeja had a different celebration when he dismissed Jos Buttler.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was Ravindra Jadeja's celebration after dismissing Jos Buttler in the RR vs GT match? ⌵ Ravindra Jadeja celebrated Jos Buttler's dismissal by putting his hand into his pocket and giving the England batter a fiery send-off. This was a different celebration than his usual trademark sword celebration. 2 How did Gujarat Titans perform against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? ⌵ Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs. GT posted a massive 229/4, powered by an 118-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (84) and Sai Sudharsan (55). In reply, RR were bowled out for 152, with Rashid Khan taking 4 wickets. 3 What is the impact of the RR vs GT match on the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Following their win, Gujarat Titans (GT) jumped to second place in the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points. Rajasthan Royals (RR) slipped to fifth place with 12 points, making their playoff qualification more challenging. 4 Who was the Player of the Match in the RR vs GT IPL 2026 game? ⌵ Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match for his impactful bowling performance. He took 4 wickets for 33 runs in his four overs, dismantling RR's middle order. 5 Why did Ravindra Jadeja use a 'pocket' celebration against Jos Buttler? ⌵ The article mentions that Jadeja had used the same 'pocket' celebration earlier in the season when he dismissed Nicholas Pooran. It was a different, fiery send-off compared to his usual trademark celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja's send-off after Jos Buttler dismissal He dismissed Buttler in the 14th over of the Gujarat Titans innings. Jadeja delivered a full length ball outside the off stump, and Buttler went down the ground. However, he mistimed the shot and eventually holed it out to Donovan Ferreira who took a catch at long-off.

As Buttler made his long walk back, the Saurashtra all-rounder slipped his hand into is pocket, thus giving the England batter a fiery send-off.

This, however, is not the first time that Jadeja has brought up this celebration. Jadeja had brought up the same celebration when he dismissed Nicholas Pooran when RR played Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the season.

In T20s, Buttler and Jadeja have faced off in 12 innings, with the former aggregating 82 runs from 66 balls. Jadeja has dismissed him thrice. Rajasthan Royals, however, went onto lose Saturday's match by 77 runs. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat first.

Openers Sai Sudharsan (55) and Shubman Gill (84) scored half-centuries to power GT to 229/4. In their reply, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs, with Rashid Khan being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/33.

After the match, GT’s Rashid Khan mocked Jadeja’s celebration, where the Afghanistan spinner showed a writing of two points in GT’s pocket.