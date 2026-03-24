IPL 2026: RCB confirm Yash Dayal wont join squad due to 'personal situation'; Hazlewood to miss opening matches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Yash Dayal will not join the franchise for the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season owing to his current "personal situation", as confirmed by the team's director of cricket, Mo Bobat. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will also miss at least the initial few matches at the IPL 2026 for the defending champions.

Speaking to the media persons during the pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, Mo Bobat said that Yash Dayal will not join the squad for now due to a "personal situation." He added that the franchise continues to support him, remains in regular contact, and has retained him in the contract, but noted that it is not in either Yash Dayal's or the franchise's best interest for him to join the team currently.

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"Just to confirm that Yash will not be joining the squad. As you know, he is going through a personal situation currently. And just to clarify, we have been very supportive of Yash to date. And that's reflected in the fact that we retained him. And he remains under contract and will continue to, in the short term, be foreseeable to remain under contract. We are communicating with him regularly, and I spoke to him earlier today as well. But it's been decided that it is not in his best interest, or the franchise's best interest, for him to join RCB at this point," Mo Bobat said in RCB's pre-season conference.

The development comes amid speculation that Dayal may be dealing with legal issues.

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Notably, Dayal joined RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 season for ₹5 crore and played a key role in the franchise's maiden title-winning campaign last year, claiming 13 wickets in 15 matches.

RCB will also be without star pacer Josh Hazlewood at the start of the tournament, as the Australian continues to recover from hamstring and Achilles injuries. Bobat said that the franchise is in regular contact with Cricket Australia over Hazlewood's fitness and is hopeful he will join the squad soon.

"With Josh, it's straightforward. He's missed some cricket due to injury, and we're in constant touch with Cricket Australia. As soon as they're comfortable with his fitness, he'll join us. Having strong relationships with boards makes a big difference in situations like this," Mo Bobat said.

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