RCB vs SRH, Match 1 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

IPL 2026, the 19th edition and the biggest in history, gets underway on 28 March. It starts with a mouthwatering opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
This is only the second time these sides have met in the tournament's very first game. The last was in 2017, when SRH were the reigning champions. The tables are now turned.
With a sold-out Chinnaswamy roaring behind them, RCB will look to announce their title defence in emphatic fashion. But, SRH arrive with enough firepower to spoil the party.
The match takes place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, 28 March, at 7:30 PM (India time). The venue will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, with streaming available on JioHotstar (subscription required).
Tickets are available exclusively through RCB's official website and app. The franchise is offering complimentary metro rides on match day for all valid ticket holders.
SRH hold a slight overall edge in this rivalry, having won 13 of the 26 IPL meetings between the sides, against RCB's 11 wins. However, at Chinnaswamy, RCB have won 5 of the 8 games played between the two.
The most memorable of those was in 2024, when SRH posted what remains the highest score in IPL history, only for RCB to respond in kind, losing by just 25 runs. It is the highest-aggregate match ever played in the tournament.
At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB had a mixed 2025 season, winning 2 of 5 matches. Their victories came while defending totals. However, they lost three games while bowling second.
The biggest pre-match story is the absence of both teams' premier Australian pace bowlers. Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of RCB's first two games with a hamstring-related Achilles complication. He is expected back only after 11 April.
Pat Cummins is officially ruled out for SRH's early matches with a lumbar bone stress injury. He has not played competitive cricket since the third Ashes Test in December 2025.
RCB are likely to field Virat Kohli and Phil Salt as openers, with Venkatesh Iyer at No. 3 and captain Rajat Patidar at No. 4. Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Romario Shepherd follow in the middle order, with Krunal Pandya as the all-rounder.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the pace attack, supported by Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma and Mangesh Yadav.
SRH will open with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, with interim skipper Ishan Kishan at No. 3. Heinrich Klaasen takes the gloves and bats at No. 4, with Liam Livingstone and Nitish Kumar Reddy providing middle-order depth.
Harshal Patel leads the bowling in Cummins' absence, alongside Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat and Harsh Dubey.
Virat Kohli is the standout name. He is the highest run-scorer in this rivalry by a distance, and Chinnaswamy is his fortress.
For SRH, Ishan Kishan comes in red-hot form after an outstanding T20 World Cup 2026, where he scored 317 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 193.29. He will also be captaining an IPL side for the first time.
Travis Head's explosiveness at the top is a serious threat to any powerplay bowling unit. We can’t forget that Abhishek Sharma came back to form at the right time in the T20 World Cup 2026. Hyderabad fans hope that he continues what he started.
Harshal Patel, who knows this ground intimately from his RCB days, may be the difference-maker with the ball.
Keep an eye on Suyash Sharma for RCB. While everyone is looking at Kohli and Salt, Suyash was the Qualifier 1 hero in 2025. On a flat Chinnaswamy deck, his leg-spin might be the only thing that slows down Travis Head.
Surface + grass: Chinnaswamy has a red-soil pitch with a light grass cover maintained to prevent early cracking and dust. This is the kind of surface that flattens out quickly once the new ball loses its hardness. Outfield is among the quickest in the IPL, and the short straight boundaries amplify every mistimed shot.
New ball (3–4 overs): Seamers can extract carry and a hint of swing early. Hard lengths work best before the surface settles and the ball softens.
Middle overs: The pitch skids on nicely for batters; spinners will need to maintain flat trajectories and vary pace to be effective. Grip is limited unless the surface has dried significantly by the second innings.
Dew + toss call: Dew is almost certain under the Chinnaswamy lights in late March. That’ll reduce grip and make defending increasingly difficult. Teams must bowl first if they win the toss.
Par score range: 185–200 is ideal if batting first. But, 200-plus is well within reach if the outfield stays rapid and dew sets in early for the chasing side.
Google Gemini predicts, “Expect a high-scoring thriller—somewhere in the range of 210-220 runs—but look for RCB to hold their nerve in the final three overs, especially if SRH is missing Cummins’ tactical input on the field. Verdict: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win.”
“I back RCB to win by 15-25 runs or 4-6 wickets (narrowly). Home advantage, Kohli's presence on a big night, and overall squad balance give them the edge in an opener where nerves matter. Defending champions often start strong to set the tone, and Bengaluru crowds will be electric,” says Grok AI.
ChatGPT says, “RCB start as favourites because of familiarity and crowd energy. But this is not a comfortable win. If RCB bat first, they win if they cross 210. Below that, it becomes 50-50. If SRH chase: They are dangerous. This ground suits fearless chasing teams.”
Try the prompt yourself: Imagine you're a seasoned cricket expert who knows the game like the back of your hand. You're at the same expert level as Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram and Viv Richards. What's your prediction for the match?
The match will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming is on JioHotstar. UK viewers can catch it on Sky Sports Cricket; Australian fans can watch on Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports; US and Canada viewers can watch on Willow TV.
A sold-out Chinnaswamy, the IPL's biggest-ever tournament, two depleted but dangerous sides: Match 1 promises to be everything an IPL opener should be. Don't miss it.
FAQs
What score do RCB need to set for a comfortable win if they bat first?
RCB need to score over 210 runs for a comfortable win; below that, it becomes a 50-50 chance.
What are the strengths of SRH when it comes to chasing?
SRH are considered dangerous when chasing, as the ground suits fearless chasing teams.
What broadcast options are available for the match?
The match will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi, while live streaming is available on JioHotstar. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports Cricket, Australian fans on Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports, and viewers in the US and Canada on Willow TV.
What is the historical rivalry between RCB and SRH?
SRH hold a slight edge in their rivalry, having won 13 out of 26 IPL matches against RCB, while RCB has won 11. However, RCB have a better record at Chinnaswamy Stadium, winning 5 out of 8 games.
Who are the key players to watch for RCB and SRH?
Key players for RCB include Virat Kohli, who is the highest run-scorer in this rivalry, and for SRH, Ishan Kishan, who comes in after a successful T20 World Cup, is a player to watch.
How does the pitch at Chinnaswamy Stadium affect gameplay?
The pitch at Chinnaswamy is known for flattening out quickly, with a quick outfield and short straight boundaries, making it conducive to high scores.
What is the significance of dew in this match?
Dew is expected under the lights, which will reduce grip and make it challenging for teams defending totals. Teams winning the toss should opt to bowl first.