RCB vs SRH, Match 1 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

IPL 2026, the 19th edition and the biggest in history, gets underway on 28 March. It starts with a mouthwatering opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

This is only the second time these sides have met in the tournament's very first game. The last was in 2017, when SRH were the reigning champions. The tables are now turned.

With a sold-out Chinnaswamy roaring behind them, RCB will look to announce their title defence in emphatic fashion. But, SRH arrive with enough firepower to spoil the party.

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Match Logistics The match takes place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, 28 March, at 7:30 PM (India time). The venue will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, with streaming available on JioHotstar (subscription required).

Also Read | IPL 2026: Why there is no opening ceremony before RCB vs SRH at Chinnaswamy

Tickets are available exclusively through RCB's official website and app. The franchise is offering complimentary metro rides on match day for all valid ticket holders.

Head-to-Head Record SRH hold a slight overall edge in this rivalry, having won 13 of the 26 IPL meetings between the sides, against RCB's 11 wins. However, at Chinnaswamy, RCB have won 5 of the 8 games played between the two.

The most memorable of those was in 2024, when SRH posted what remains the highest score in IPL history, only for RCB to respond in kind, losing by just 25 runs. It is the highest-aggregate match ever played in the tournament.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head record

At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB had a mixed 2025 season, winning 2 of 5 matches. Their victories came while defending totals. However, they lost three games while bowling second.

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Team News and Predicted XI The biggest pre-match story is the absence of both teams' premier Australian pace bowlers. Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of RCB's first two games with a hamstring-related Achilles complication. He is expected back only after 11 April.

Pat Cummins is officially ruled out for SRH's early matches with a lumbar bone stress injury. He has not played competitive cricket since the third Ashes Test in December 2025.

Also Read | SRH announce new captain for IPL 2026 until injured Pat Cummins recovers

RCB are likely to field Virat Kohli and Phil Salt as openers, with Venkatesh Iyer at No. 3 and captain Rajat Patidar at No. 4. Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Romario Shepherd follow in the middle order, with Krunal Pandya as the all-rounder.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the pace attack, supported by Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma and Mangesh Yadav.

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SRH will open with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, with interim skipper Ishan Kishan at No. 3. Heinrich Klaasen takes the gloves and bats at No. 4, with Liam Livingstone and Nitish Kumar Reddy providing middle-order depth.

Harshal Patel leads the bowling in Cummins' absence, alongside Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat and Harsh Dubey.

Key Players to Watch Virat Kohli is the standout name. He is the highest run-scorer in this rivalry by a distance, and Chinnaswamy is his fortress.

For SRH, Ishan Kishan comes in red-hot form after an outstanding T20 World Cup 2026, where he scored 317 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 193.29. He will also be captaining an IPL side for the first time.

Travis Head's explosiveness at the top is a serious threat to any powerplay bowling unit. We can’t forget that Abhishek Sharma came back to form at the right time in the T20 World Cup 2026. Hyderabad fans hope that he continues what he started.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru

Harshal Patel, who knows this ground intimately from his RCB days, may be the difference-maker with the ball.

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Keep an eye on Suyash Sharma for RCB. While everyone is looking at Kohli and Salt, Suyash was the Qualifier 1 hero in 2025. On a flat Chinnaswamy deck, his leg-spin might be the only thing that slows down Travis Head.

Pitch Report Surface + grass: Chinnaswamy has a red-soil pitch with a light grass cover maintained to prevent early cracking and dust. This is the kind of surface that flattens out quickly once the new ball loses its hardness. Outfield is among the quickest in the IPL, and the short straight boundaries amplify every mistimed shot.

New ball (3–4 overs): Seamers can extract carry and a hint of swing early. Hard lengths work best before the surface settles and the ball softens.

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Middle overs: The pitch skids on nicely for batters; spinners will need to maintain flat trajectories and vary pace to be effective. Grip is limited unless the surface has dried significantly by the second innings.

Dew + toss call: Dew is almost certain under the Chinnaswamy lights in late March. That’ll reduce grip and make defending increasingly difficult. Teams must bowl first if they win the toss.

Par score range: 185–200 is ideal if batting first. But, 200-plus is well within reach if the outfield stays rapid and dew sets in early for the chasing side.

Match Prediction Google Gemini predicts, “Expect a high-scoring thriller—somewhere in the range of 210-220 runs—but look for RCB to hold their nerve in the final three overs, especially if SRH is missing Cummins’ tactical input on the field. Verdict: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win.”

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“I back RCB to win by 15-25 runs or 4-6 wickets (narrowly). Home advantage, Kohli's presence on a big night, and overall squad balance give them the edge in an opener where nerves matter. Defending champions often start strong to set the tone, and Bengaluru crowds will be electric,” says Grok AI.

SRH's explosive openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chased 166 in 9.4 overs vs LSG in IPL 2024

ChatGPT says, “RCB start as favourites because of familiarity and crowd energy. But this is not a comfortable win. If RCB bat first, they win if they cross 210. Below that, it becomes 50-50. If SRH chase: They are dangerous. This ground suits fearless chasing teams.”

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Try the prompt yourself: Imagine you're a seasoned cricket expert who knows the game like the back of your hand. You're at the same expert level as Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram and Viv Richards. What's your prediction for the match?

Where to Watch The match will be televised on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming is on JioHotstar. UK viewers can catch it on Sky Sports Cricket; Australian fans can watch on Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports; US and Canada viewers can watch on Willow TV.

A sold-out Chinnaswamy, the IPL's biggest-ever tournament, two depleted but dangerous sides: Match 1 promises to be everything an IPL opener should be. Don't miss it.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.