IPL 2026: RCB's Nuwan Thushara withdraws lawsuit against Sri Lanka Cricket over No Objection Certificate row

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara was set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 after being retained by the franchise.

PN Vishnu
Published23 Apr 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Nuwan Thushara has played for RCB in IPL 2025. Previously, he was a part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.
Nuwan Thushara has played for RCB in IPL 2025. Previously, he was a part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has reportedly withdrawn his lawsuit against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over his participation in the ongoing IPL 2026 tournament.

Thushara had dragged Sri Lanka Cricket to court after the board had denied him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in IPL 2026.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Thushara informed the Colombo District Court of his decision to withdraw the case since a majority of the IPL 2026 season has now been completed.

Nuwan Thushara issues written apology

The report added that Nuwan Thushara issued a written apology to SLC and expressed his desire to withdraw the lawsuit. The 31-year-old was set to play for defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after being retained at a price of 1.60 crore.

Also Read | RCB pacer sues SLC over IPL 2026 participation; All you need to know

In his court petition, Thushara had stated his desire to retire from international cricket. It is unclear at this point if that has changed or was the same.

Thushara was denied an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket, a mandatory requirement for Sri Lankan players to feature in overseas leagues like the IPL, on the grounds that he did not meet the board's required fitness standards, criteria he argued had not prevented him from receiving clearance in previous years, when his fitness levels were largely similar.

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Amid the standoff, Thushara signalled his intention to retire and soon filed a lawsuit, contending that the sudden enforcement of stricter fitness-based NOC requirements was unreasonable and posed a threat to his livelihood.

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The right-arm pacer played one match for RCB in IPL 2025, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and registered figures of 1/26.

Thushara has played 30 T20Is for Sri Lanka and has taken 36 wickets at an economy rate of 8.16.

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