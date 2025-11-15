Live Updates

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja switch bases; franchises to finalise list by 3 PM today

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja will now play for CSK and Rajasthan Royals respectively after a high-profile trade was confirmed. LSG also made big noise by acquiring Arjun Tendulkar and Mohammed Shami from Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2025, 11:57:28 AM IST
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja has left CSK for Rajasthan Royals.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja has left CSK for Rajasthan Royals.

At a time when the Indian team is fighting against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) take the first step to shape up their squads for the upcoming season as the retention deadline approaches. The IPL 2026 retention is set for November 15 till 3 PM IST, by which all the teams must submit their final list of retained and released players.

Unlike the mega auction previous year, teams this time can retain as many players as they want to keep the core of the side from the last season. While Mumbai Indians have already traded two players from Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have also switched bases on a mega trade deal announced on Saturday.

Follow updates here:
15 Nov 2025, 11:57:23 AM IST

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Arjun leaves Mumbai Indians for LSG

One of the highlights of the trade is Arjun Tendulkar leaving Mumbai Indians. Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has been with the Mumbai Indians for the past few seasons, but got to play a very few matches. At LSG, Arjun will get to game time as he expects.

15 Nov 2025, 11:12:25 AM IST

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Full list of IPL 2026 trades

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals ( 14 crore)

Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals ( 2.4 crore)

Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings ( 18 crore)

Mohammed Shami - Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants ( 10 crore)

Mayank Markande - Kolkata Knight Riders to Mumbai Indians ( 30 lakh)

Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ( 30 lakh)

Nitish Rana - Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals ( 4.2 crore)

Donovan Ferreira - Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals ( 1 crore)

Shardul Thakur - Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians ( 2 crore)

Sherfane Rutherford - Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ( 2.6 crore)

15 Nov 2025, 11:11:51 AM IST

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja switch bases

While the CSK-RR trade deal was doing the rounds for a few days recently, the IPL confirmed on Saturday morning that Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have switched their bases for the upcoming season.

15 Nov 2025, 11:04:07 AM IST

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 retention.

IplIPL NewsCricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja switch bases; franchises to finalise list by 3 PM today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.