IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja switch bases; franchises to finalise list by 3 PM today

At a time when the Indian team is fighting against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) take the first step to shape up their squads for the upcoming season as the retention deadline approaches. The IPL 2026 retention is set for November 15 till 3 PM IST, by which all the teams must submit their final list of retained and released players.

Unlike the mega auction previous year, teams this time can retain as many players as they want to keep the core of the side from the last season. While Mumbai Indians have already traded two players from Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have also switched bases on a mega trade deal announced on Saturday.