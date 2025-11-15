IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja switch bases; franchises to finalise list by 3 PM today

At a time when the Indian team is fighting against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata, the 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) take the first step to shape up their squads for the upcoming season as the retention deadline approaches. The IPL 2026 retention is set for November 15 till 3 PM IST, by which all the teams must submit their final list of retained and released players.
Unlike the mega auction previous year, teams this time can retain as many players as they want to keep the core of the side from the last season. While Mumbai Indians have already traded two players from Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have also switched bases on a mega trade deal announced on Saturday.
One of the highlights of the trade is Arjun Tendulkar leaving Mumbai Indians. Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun has been with the Mumbai Indians for the past few seasons, but got to play a very few matches. At LSG, Arjun will get to game time as he expects.
Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14 crore)
Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals ( ₹2.4 crore)
Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings ( ₹18 crore)
Mohammed Shami - Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹10 crore)
Mayank Markande - Kolkata Knight Riders to Mumbai Indians ( ₹30 lakh)
Arjun Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹30 lakh)
Nitish Rana - Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals ( ₹4.2 crore)
Donovan Ferreira - Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals ( ₹1 crore)
Shardul Thakur - Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians ( ₹2 crore)
Sherfane Rutherford - Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ( ₹2.6 crore)
While the CSK-RR trade deal was doing the rounds for a few days recently, the IPL confirmed on Saturday morning that Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have switched their bases for the upcoming season.
