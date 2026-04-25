IPL 2026: ‘Revenge completed’ - Netizens react as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams Praful Hinge for four sixes in RR vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge was at the receiving end of things as he conceded as many as four sixes in his first over against Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when the two teams locked horns in Jaipur on Saturday.

Praful Hinge rose to fame when the two teams faced off in the reverse fixture in Hyderabad on 13 April. He had registered figures of 4/34 from four overs to rattle out Rajasthan Royals for 159. Rajasthan Royals were looking to chase down a total of 217 in that match but ended up losing that match by 57 runs.

On Saturday, teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi destroyed Praful Hinge in the first over by slamming four consecutive sixes. This was in stark contrast of fortunes, as Vaibhav was dismissed for a golden duck by Hinge in the earlier fixture in Hyderabad.

Vaibhav began his onslaught with a hook shot over backward square leg for a maximum in the third ball of the first over.

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He followed it up with another six that was dispatched onto the leg side, and lofted it down the ground for the third six. Vaibhav once again lofted through the line for his fourth maximum, clearing the long-on fence in the process.

Fan reactions to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi punishing Praful Hinge Fans were overwhelmed by Vaibhav's heroics against Praful on Saturday. Here are a few reactions:

At the time of writing this report, Praful Hinge had bowled two overs and his figures read 0/33. Rajasthan Royals were in a strong position at 114/1 in the 11th over, with Dhruv Jurel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi unbeaten.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in third place with 10 points from seven matches, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth place with eight points from seven matches.

In Saturday's earlier match, Punjab Kings chased down a record total of 265 against Delhi Capitals with six wickets to spare.

Prabhsimran Singh (76) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (71*) played match-winning knocks to help Punjab Kings maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.