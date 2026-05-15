IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant admits Lucknow's frustration, Chennai hand Spencer Johnson debut; check LSG vs CSK playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant didn't run away from their below-par show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and revealed that the team “are a little frustrated” with the performance. Unlike the previous season when LSG were rocked by injuries to certain big names, LSG had perfect fit side in IPL 2026.

LSG started with two wins in their first three games but six consecutive losses thereafter derailed their campaign and were the first team to be knockout out of the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. LSG's three wins in 11 matches so far came against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“Definitely, there is no running away from the way we have played this season. But at the same time, there is a lot of positive what we can take because, we are a little frustrated as a team because we know we have it in the team. We can make it happen and sometimes things doesn't work your way, but at the same time, no complaints from that side,” Pant said after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at home.

Why LSG failed in IPL 2026? The major reason for LSG's flop show is the inconsistent batting. While they never had a settled opening combination, using as many as six opening pairs at the top - Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Josh Inglis and Arshin Kulkarni.

Too many changes at the top of the order didn't help LSG. To add more to that, lack of form off Pant and Nicolas Pooran also contributed to their poor outing. A few of Pant's illogical decisions also played a part in their show.

With just pride to play for LSG, currently last in IPL 2026 points table, Pant opted to bowl first against CSK at the Ekana Stadium and wanted to try a few new things for the next season. We're going to look to bowl first. As a team, we have a lot to achieve. We are a team, we run on trust, and that is something we are looking forward to," Pant said.

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“We are trying a few things for the next season for sure. And just looking to give our 200% regardless of anything,” he added.

While LSG made two changes , bringing in Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary, CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey. The Australian left-arm pacer came in place of injured Jamie Overton, who is flying out to United Kingdom for further assesment.

LSG vs CSK playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.