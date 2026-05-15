IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant admits Lucknow's frustration, Chennai hand Spencer Johnson debut; check LSG vs CSK playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant didn't run away from their below-par show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and revealed that the team “are a little frustrated” with the performance. Unlike the previous season when LSG were rocked by injuries to certain big names, LSG had perfect fit side in IPL 2026.

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LSG started with two wins in their first three games but six consecutive losses thereafter derailed their campaign and were the first team to be knockout out of the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs. LSG's three wins in 11 matches so far came against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“Definitely, there is no running away from the way we have played this season. But at the same time, there is a lot of positive what we can take because, we are a little frustrated as a team because we know we have it in the team. We can make it happen and sometimes things doesn't work your way, but at the same time, no complaints from that side,” Pant said after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at home.

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Why LSG failed in IPL 2026? The major reason for LSG's flop show is the inconsistent batting. While they never had a settled opening combination, using as many as six opening pairs at the top - Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Josh Inglis and Arshin Kulkarni.

Too many changes at the top of the order didn't help LSG. To add more to that, lack of form off Pant and Nicolas Pooran also contributed to their poor outing. A few of Pant's illogical decisions also played a part in their show.

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With just pride to play for LSG, currently last in IPL 2026 points table, Pant opted to bowl first against CSK at the Ekana Stadium and wanted to try a few new things for the next season. We're going to look to bowl first. As a team, we have a lot to achieve. We are a team, we run on trust, and that is something we are looking forward to," Pant said.

Also Read | IPL 2026: R Ashwin urges CSK to open with Urvil Patel after fiery knock vs LSG

“We are trying a few things for the next season for sure. And just looking to give our 200% regardless of anything,” he added.

While LSG made two changes , bringing in Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary, CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey. The Australian left-arm pacer came in place of injured Jamie Overton, who is flying out to United Kingdom for further assesment.

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LSG vs CSK playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in