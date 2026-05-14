IPL 2026 | Rohit Sharma to lead Mumbai tonight? Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out for PBKS vs MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 58th match of IPL 2026 in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians have only pride to play for after they were officially knocked out of IPL 2026 following a two-wicket defeat to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Raipur on Sunday.

Advertisement

MI are reeling in ninth place with six points from 11 matches and the maximum they can get to is 12 points, with three games to be played.

The biggest news is that Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the match against Punjab Kings due to a back injury and will miss his third consecutive game, after having missed the matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Also Read | IPL 2026: Hardik trains alone in nets as rest of MI squad travel to Dharamsala

Earlier this season, the Baroda all-rounder had also missed the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in New Delhi due to illness, with Suryakumar Yadav leading Mumbai Indians in each of the three matches that Hardik has missed.

However, the stand-in skipper himself could be reportedly unavailable for the match against Punjab Kings, who are fighting for a spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Advertisement

According to Cricbuzz, both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will miss the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in all likelihood, meaning that Mumbai Indians will see a third captain lead the side in IPL 2026.

Will Rohit Sharma lead MI against PBKS? According to Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma is unlikely to lead Mumbai Indians on Thursday, despite the unavailability of both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit led Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2023, during which the team won five IPL titles. Rohit led Mumbai Indians in 163 matches, winning 91 matches and losing 68, with a win percentage of 55.82.

So, who will lead, if not Hardik, Suryakumar or even Rohit? The report adds that pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batter Tilak Varma are the frontrunners to lead the five-time champions against Punjab Kings.

Advertisement

Bumrah could eventually end up leading the team, given his experience of being with Mumbai Indians since 2013.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah told to take a leaf out of Jofra Archer's book amid poor IPL 2026

While Jasprit Bumrah is known to be a lethal force with the ball, this season has been anything but impressive.

He has taken just three wickets from 11 matches in IPL 2026, and even went wicketless for five consecutive matches at the start of the season.

He eventually broke the wicketless streak when he dismissed Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan in the sixth match.

Tilak Varma, on the other hand, has not led Mumbai Indians in the IPL so far. However, he did lead India A in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in 2024 and led India A to the semi-finals, where they lost to Afghanistan A.

Advertisement

He also led Hyderabad to the Ranji Trophy Plate Division title in 2024, and led South Zone in the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy.

Tilak has scored 261 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2026 so far, at a strike-rate of 150. He has registered one half-century and one century thus far.