IPL 2026: RR batting coach Vikram Rathour shrugs off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's slower ball concerns: ‘I just hope he…’

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting coach Vikram Rathour has dismissed concerns that youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a weakness against slower balls. In their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, the RR opener slammed 46 runs from 21 balls, but was dismissed by Madhav Tiwari courtesy a slower delivery.

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“See, nobody is perfect in this world. Everybody will have some weakness here and there. I don’t think slow ball is a weakness with Vaibhav. I will want bowlers to try that. On a wicket like this, where the ball is gripping a bit, change of pace is good against anybody," Vikram Rathour said at the post-match press conference.

The 15-year-old arrived on the IPL scene in 2025 with the RR, who acquired him for ₹1.10 crore at the mega auction. He scored 252 runs from seven matches in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 206.55.

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Vikram Rathour backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to come good again This season, the Bihar teenager has aggregated 486 runs from 12 matches at a strike-rate of 234.78, with two 50s and one century. He is currently RR's leading run-getter in the ongoing season. Rathour is confident about a big knock coming from Sooryavanshi soon.

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“It’s not only Vaibhav – I think he’s a special player and enough has been said about his ability and how good he is. So, again, he’s provided us a really good start, looking at the surface again. So, I just hope he converts one inning and goes deeper. The way he’s batting, the way he prepares, I’m sure that’s not too far off," he added.

Rathour stressed the importance of backing on one's own strengths. “Different players will bat differently. Anybody can succeed. You need to identify and know your strengths. If you back your strengths and play to your strengths, you can score runs," he explained.

Overall, Sooryavanshi has played 19 IPL games and scored 738 runs at a strike-rate of 224.31, including three fifties and two centuries.

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Rajasthan Royals’ playoff hopes hanging in the balance RR’s playoff hopes, however, are currently hanging in the balance. The Riyan Parag-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat to DC on Sunday, leaving them in sixth place with 12 points from as many matches.

RR will need to win their remaining two matches to reach 16 points, which will give them a shot at the playoffs. Winning one of the two matches will take them to 14 points, and they will need other results to go their way. Should RR lose both their matches, they will be eliminated.

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Rathour seemed confident of RR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs despite their defeat to DC.

“We are planning to win every match. It’s not that we are waiting for the last two matches to win. Every game is important for us, and we are trying to win,” he said.

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“The situation is that we have to win both games. Our belief is that if we are playing to our potential, we can defeat any team. That is the mindset. We need to turn up and play our best cricket,” Rathour added.