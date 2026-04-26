IPL 2026: RR batting coach Vikram Ratthour provides update on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's injury: ‘He’s looking okay'

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an injury scare during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on Saturday after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was helped off the field due to a hamstring injury.

The teenager sustained the injury during the final ball of the third over of SRH's run chase.

Facing Jofra Archer, Ishan Kishan lofted over cover and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seemingly pulled up his hamstring while looking to prevent conceding a boundary.

Also Read | Orange Cap in IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma reclaims top spot for most runs

RR batting coach gives update on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour provided an update on the 15-year-old's injury, saying that he is doing okay.

"He was feeling something in his hamstring, but now he's looking okay. They've treated him, so he's looking fine. We'll know in a day or two, but it doesn't look like anything serious," Rathour said in a post-match press conference on Saturday.

This was after the Bihar cricketer slammed the second-fastest century by an Indian in the IPL, when he got to the milestone in 36 balls against SRH. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi himself holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian, having taken just 35 balls to slam a ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) last year.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Netizens react as Vaibhav gets revenge against Praful in RR vs SRH

Vikram Rathour was out of words to describe the player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is. “Uske baare me jitna bolna tha, bol diya bhai (Everything has already been said about Vaibhav). He is a very special player. He has been playing really well,” he said.

In this season, Vaibhav has scored 357 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 234.87.

This includes two fifties and one century. Overall, Vaibhav, who made his IPL debut in 2025, has played 15 matches and has slammed 609 runs at a strike-rate of 222.26. He has slammed two centuries and three fifties.

Rajasthan Royals, however, suffered a five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad after the 2016 IPL champions chased down a target of 229 in 18.3 overs.