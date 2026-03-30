RR vs CSK, Match 3 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report | IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Match 3 brings together the two finalists of the inaugural 2008 season: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. They will clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, 30 March, at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams had abysmal outings in IPL 2025. RR finished 9th, and CSK ended last. This is as much a season-opener as it is a statement of intent from two franchises desperate to reset.

The subplots are irresistible. Ravindra Jadeja faces CSK for the first time since leaving after 12 years. Sanju Samson lines up against the team he was captaining until a few months ago.

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Match Logistics The match takes place at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati, on Monday, 30 March, at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and regional Star Sports channels, with live streaming on JioHotstar (subscription required). Tickets are available through BookMyShow.

Head-to-Head Record RR and CSK have met 31 times in the IPL, with CSK holding a narrow 16-15 edge overall. However, recent history strongly favours RR. RR have won 8 of the last 10 meetings.

RR vs CSK, Match 3 Preview: Head-to-Head

CSK's sole win in recent times came in Chennai in May 2024. Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten knock guided them to a 5-wicket win. They also won by 45 runs in 2021.

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The most iconic moment in this fixture remains the very first IPL final in 2008, when Shane Warne's RR chased down CSK's 163 off the last ball to lift the maiden IPL trophy. Yusuf Pathan was the Player of the Final.

Team News & Predicted XI CSK arrive carrying more injury baggage than any side in the opening weekend. MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the first two weeks of IPL 2026 with a calf strain. He has not travelled with the squad to Guwahati.

Dewald Brevis has also been ruled out of the first 2-3games with a side strain, weakening CSK's middle order further. Nathan Ellis was earlier ruled out of the entire tournament with a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by Spencer Johnson.

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Also Read | MS Dhoni set to miss first first two weeks of IPL 2026, CSK reveal the reason

In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson is the frontrunner to take the gloves, opening alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK's likely XI features Ayush Mhatre or Sarfaraz Khan at No. 3, Shivam Dube at No. 4, Kartik Sharma in the middle order and Prashant Veer as the finisher.

Matt Henry leads the pace attack, with Khaleel Ahmed, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein as support options.

RR will be led by Riyan Parag, playing in front of his home crowd in Guwahati for the first time as full-time captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi open, with Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Donovan Ferreira in the middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja adds balance as the all-rounder while Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravi Bishnoi lead the bowling. Sam Curran has been ruled out for the season with injury. Dasun Shanaka comes in as his replacement.

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Key Players to Watch Riyan Parag captains RR for the first time as permanent skipper in his home city. The crowd factor could be significant. Ravindra Jadeja is the match's most compelling subplot: the all-rounder faces CSK after more than a decade in yellow, and he will be motivated to make an immediate statement.

Jofra Archer, if fully fit, can dismantle top orders in the powerplay. He is RR's most dangerous weapon with the ball.

For CSK, Sanju Samson arrives in superb form, with 321 runs in his last five outings. He is the standout batting pick for the evening.

Young Ayush Mhatre will be one to watch if he gets the nod at No. 3. Noor Ahmad is CSK's most dangerous bowling option, particularly if the surface slows down in the middle overs.

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Pitch Report Surface + grass: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium produces mostly flat, batting-friendly pitches with not much movement or turn on offer. A light grass cover is maintained to hold moisture in the surface, which can otherwise dry out quickly under the Guwahati heat.

New ball (3–4 overs): Fast bowlers dominate at this venue. Pacers have taken 33 wickets compared to just 24 for spinners across recent IPL matches here. Some early carry and movement is available before the ball settles.

Middle overs: The surface flattens significantly as the innings progresses. Spinners can contribute with variation, but grip is limited. Batters who are set can play with freedom through the V.

Dew + toss call: Dew is expected to be prominent in the second innings. It will mae the ball skid and heavily favour the chasing side. The captain should decide to bowl first if he wins the toss.

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Par score range: The average first-innings IPL score at Barsapara is around 180. With dew factored in, 175-plus is a competitive total batting first. But, anything above that becomes increasingly difficult to defend under the lights.

Match Prediction Grok predicts the Rajasthan Royals as the winner. According to the AI tool, the top factors behind the prediction include RR’s strong recent head-to-head dominance and CSK’s significant injury-related bowling and middle-order weakness. The dew factor heavily favours the chasing side at Barsapara. Early pace-friendly conditions suit RR’s bowling attack.

Grok's Reasoning RR’s strong recent head-to-head dominance: The data shows RR have won 8 of the last 10 meetings against CSK. This recent statistical trend outweighs the overall 16-15 edge held by CSK across 31 matches and points to RR executing better in current match-ups.

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CSK’s significant injury-related bowling and middle-order weakness: CSK are carrying the most injury baggage, with MS Dhoni ruled out of the first two weeks, Dewald Brevis unavailable for the first 2-3 games, and Nathan Ellis ruled out for the entire tournament. This directly weakens their middle order and pace resources compared to RR’s more intact squad.

Dew factor heavily favouring the chasing side at Barsapara: The pitch report explicitly states dew will be prominent in the second innings, making the ball skid and “heavily favour the chasing side.” Teams should bowl first if they win the toss, and totals above 175 become difficult to defend — a venue-specific physics trend that benefits the better-balanced chasing unit.

Early pace-friendly conditions suiting RR’s bowling attack: Barsapara offers early carry and movement for fast bowlers (33 pace wickets vs 24 spinner wickets in recent matches). RR possess Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger as key pacers, giving them a tactical edge in the powerplay on this surface before it flattens out.

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According to Google Gemini, too, the winner is Rajasthan. Top decisive factors include extreme squad attrition for CSK, recent head-to-head asymmetry in favour of Rajasthan, pace Dominance at Barsapara, the ‘home’ leadership factor for Riyan Parag and RR’s middle-order stability

Gemini's Reasoning Factor 1 (Injuries): The loss of Dhoni is not merely emotional; it is a loss of a finishing strike rate and "behind-the-stumps" tactical adjustments. Removing Brevis further lowers CSK’s projected par score by an estimated 15–20 runs based on middle-over aggression metrics.

Factor 2 (H2H): The 8-2 recent record suggests that RR’s recruitment strategy has specifically countered CSK’s traditional reliance on spin and steady accumulation—tactics that struggle on the flat, high-scoring Barsapara deck.

Factor 3 (Pitch Physics): Barsapara requires bowlers who can exploit the "early carry" mentioned in the pitch report. Archer’s release point and pace are objectively better suited to find movement in the first 3–4 overs than Matt Henry or Khaleel Ahmed.

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Factor 4 (Dew Dynamics): With dew expected to make the ball skid, the side with the higher-velocity pacers (RR) has a defensive advantage. Faster bowlers are harder to "swing through" even when the ball is wet, whereas CSK’s reliance on Noor Ahmad’s grip will be negated in the second innings.

Factor 5 (Tactical Matchup): Ravindra Jadeja’s intimate knowledge of the CSK batting order's triggers—having spent 12 years in that camp—provides RR with a "human database." His matchup against Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the clinical turning point in the middle overs.

Even ChatGPT, the winner is Rajasthan Royals. Top factors include recent head-to-head dominance, CSK’s weakened squad structure, pace-friendly new-ball phase aligns with RR strength, dew reducing defensive control and limited spin assistance neutralises CSK’s variation options.

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ChatGPT's Reasoning Flat surface plus dew creates a chase-biased environment.

Early overs reward high-quality pace.

RR hold structural advantages in both phases.

CSK’s weakened lineup reduces their ability to adapt across innings phases.

Given recent dominance and better alignment with pitch behaviour, RR present the higher-probability outcome.

Where to Watch The match is live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada from 7:30 PM IST. Stream live on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.

Two teams who finished in the bottom two last season lock horns in a ground buzzing with a young captain's home debut. It comes after a trade saga that has split loyalties across the country. Match 3 might just be the most emotionally-loaded fixture of the opening week.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.