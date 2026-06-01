IPL 2026: RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on facing pressure, maintaining fitness: ‘If I have to play long…’

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a stellar IPL 2026 season, during which he came close to breaking Chris Gayle's record for the fastest-ever IPL century.

The 15-year-old concluded the season with 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, and slammed one century and five half-centuries.

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Amid his promising start to his professional cricketing career, a few former cricketers have called for Sooryavanshi to be fast-tracked to the senior Indian team.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2026 after SRH vs RR

After receiving the Most Valuable Player of the season award, Sooryavanshi admitted that there is pressure, but said it is all part of the learning experience. “It feels nice, but there is pressure because I am doing interviews,” the Bihar teenager said after the IPL 2026 final.

At just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi also became the youngest Orange Cap winner.

“It is a proud moment, and I will try to do well next season, too. I try to back my game, and if the ball is there to be hit, I go all out for it and just try to play that way. [Learning] How to play the pressure game, how to change myself every game, you can't play every game in one mode, you need to read the game situation and play according to the team's requirements. These are my learnings from this season," he added.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his fitness Former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Mohammed Kaif have been left wondering whether Sooryavanshi is working on his fitness, as it is important for a long and sustained career. Sooryavanshi said that he has been working on his fitness and described how everyone has been backing him.

“Yes, my focus is on that [fitness]. If I have to play long, I have to stay clear of injuries and work on my fitness and have to focus more. Everyone is supportive; they all back me, the senior players, the support staff. They have backed me a lot. I have had lots to learn from the senior players. There is a great environment,” he said.

Overall, Sooryavanshi has played 23 matches across IPL 2025 and IPL 2026, scoring 1,028 runs at a strike rate of 228.95. He has two centuries and six half-centuries to his name.

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Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi enjoyed a tremendous Under-19 World Cup campaign with India. He finished as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs from seven matches, including a knock of 175 runs from 80 in the final against England.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim IPL 2026 Purple Cap

RR qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs after finishing fourth but were eliminated in Qualifier 2 following a seven-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). RR, currently led by Riyan Parag, are yet to win the IPL title since clinching the inaugural edition back in 2008.

Between 2008 and 2026, the only other time RR qualified for the IPL final was in 2022. RR, then led by Sanju Samson, finished as runners-up after losing to GT by seven wickets.