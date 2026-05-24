IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming post for son Arjun after LSG debut: ‘Proud of the way you’ve carried…'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming post for his son Arjun following the latter's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) debut in IPL 2026 on Saturday.

Arjun Tendulkar, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI) before, made his LSG debut in their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

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He finished with figures of 1/36 from four overs, taking the wicket of Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh. LSG had acquired the 26-year-old for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

Sachin Tendulkar's message for son Arjun "Well done, Arjun," began Sachin Tendulkar in his message for his son. "Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today," the 53-year-old added.

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Sachin encouraged Arjun to continue living his dream of playing professional cricket. "Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always," he wrote.

Overall, Arjun has played six matches in the IPL and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 9.27. Lucknow Super Giants, though, were already eliminated from the tournament and were just playing for pride. The Rishabh Pant-led side have finished in 10th place with just eight points from 14 matches at an NRR of -0.740.

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Lucknow Super Giants have never won the IPL title since making their debut in 2022. They reached the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, have failed to do so ever since.

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Rishabh Pant's captaincy in danger? Tom Moody, Lucknow Super Giants’ Director of Cricket, said that the franchise could reconsider a “reset” in captaincy. LSG had acquired Rishabh Pant for a record ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, he has failed to deliver with the bat as well as the captain of the side as they have failed to reach the playoffs.

"From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that," Moody said after the match against Punjab Kings.

"And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat. I know that this season has been a difficult season for us, but we will reflect on it, we'll take time, we'll reflect on it. We'll consider all things.

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"But certainly we haven't lived up to the expectation or the standard that we expect of ourselves.

"And certainly when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it's certainly something that we'll be taking some very serious consideration to, you know, what it looks like in the future. Like every department, when you do reflect on a season, we will be making some considered decisions, but it certainly looks like that we're needing to consider a reset," he explained.

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In the last two seasons, the Delhi cricketer has scored just 581 runs at a strike rate of 135.74.