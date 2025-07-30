IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka's LSG rope in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun ahead of upcoming Indian Premier League

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Bharat Arun ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday. Arun, who was a former India pacer, thus joined the likes of mentor Zaheer Khan, head coach Justin Langer, and assistant coach Lance Klusener in the LSG support staff.

Advertisement

Arun for the past few years was associated with KKR but after a poor eighth place finish in 2025, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is in the process of rejigging its coaching staff with Abhishek Nayar and Dwayne Bravo all set to call the shots.

Arun comes on LSG board with a wealth of experience and proven success. As the former bowling coach of the Indian national team, he played a pivotal role in shaping India’s formidable bowling unit that delivered exceptional performances on the global stage.

What Bharat Arun said after joining LSG? “It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level,” said Arun in a statement after signing on the ditted lines. “My conversations with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were incredibly energizing, there is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy.”

Advertisement

“What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akashdeep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh — and I see immense potential in each of them," he added.