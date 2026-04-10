IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants sign former Pakistan Super League star as Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement

A day after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Director of Cricket Tom Moody confirmed they are going ahead with a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side announced South African George Linde as a replacement player amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
Hasaranga, who was roped in by LSG for ₹2 crore during the mini-auction last December, tore his hamstring during Sri Lanka's opening game in the T20 World Cup 2026. It was hoped that the 28-year-old would recover in time and play a part in LSG's IPL 2026 campaign.
However, Hasaranga has failed to recover in time, prompting the LSG management to look beyond the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner. "Wanindu Hasaranga won't be able to join us and we are preparing to get a replacement. We will be announcing it in the next 24 to 48 hours," Moody had said on the sidelines of LSG's win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Linde was among the three spinners shortlisted to replace Hasaranga. Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman and Liam Dawson of England were the other two. In the end, the LSG think-tank decided to go with Linde, who has also played in Pakistan Super League (PSL). “The Protea all-rounder replaces Wanindu Hasaranga in our squad for #TATAIPL 2026,” LSG said in a social media post.
Linde made his international debut for South Africa in 2019 in Tests. The next two years, Linde got his maiden caps in ODIs and T20Is for the Proteas. However, Linde made a mark in the shortest format for South Africa, playing 37 T20Is so far as compared for his three Tests and four ODIs.
This will be Linde's first time in IPL. Previously, Linde has played in PSL for Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, in SA20 for MI Cape Town, in Major League Cricket for MI New York, for Sylhet Strikers in Bangladesh Premier League, in Caribbean Premier League for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
After starting their campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals, the Rishabh Pant-led side have bounced back with back-to-back wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Pant led from the front in Hyderabad, LSG rode on a Mukul Choudhary classic to pull off a heist against KKR after being seven down below 130 while chasing 180-plus.
With two wins in three games, LSG are placed fifth in the table. They will take on Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.