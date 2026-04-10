IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants sign former Pakistan Super League star as Wanindu Hasaranga's replacement

A day after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Director of Cricket Tom Moody confirmed they are going ahead with a replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, the Sanjiv Goenka-owned side announced South African George Linde as a replacement player amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hasaranga, who was roped in by LSG for ₹2 crore during the mini-auction last December, tore his hamstring during Sri Lanka's opening game in the T20 World Cup 2026. It was hoped that the 28-year-old would recover in time and play a part in LSG's IPL 2026 campaign.

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However, Hasaranga has failed to recover in time, prompting the LSG management to look beyond the Sri Lankan left-arm spinner. "Wanindu Hasaranga won't be able to join us and we are preparing to get a replacement. We will be announcing it in the next 24 to 48 hours," Moody had said on the sidelines of LSG's win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Linde was among the three spinners shortlisted to replace Hasaranga. Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman and Liam Dawson of England were the other two. In the end, the LSG think-tank decided to go with Linde, who has also played in Pakistan Super League (PSL). “The Protea all-rounder replaces Wanindu Hasaranga in our squad for #TATAIPL 2026,” LSG said in a social media post.

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Also Read | Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2026, LSG to name replacement soon

George Linde's T20 franchise league career Linde made his international debut for South Africa in 2019 in Tests. The next two years, Linde got his maiden caps in ODIs and T20Is for the Proteas. However, Linde made a mark in the shortest format for South Africa, playing 37 T20Is so far as compared for his three Tests and four ODIs.

This will be Linde's first time in IPL. Previously, Linde has played in PSL for Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, in SA20 for MI Cape Town, in Major League Cricket for MI New York, for Sylhet Strikers in Bangladesh Premier League, in Caribbean Premier League for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

How have LSG performed in IPL 2026 so far After starting their campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals, the Rishabh Pant-led side have bounced back with back-to-back wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Pant led from the front in Hyderabad, LSG rode on a Mukul Choudhary classic to pull off a heist against KKR after being seven down below 130 while chasing 180-plus.

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With two wins in three games, LSG are placed fifth in the table. They will take on Gujarat Titans on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.