IPL 2026: ‘Shameless,’ Netizens slam Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo for attending CSK Roar event in Chennai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has come under criticism from the team's fans after the former West Indies all-rounder was seen attending the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Roar 2026 event in Chennai on Sunday.

Dwayne Bravo, a former CSK player, attending the event comes at a time when Kolkata Knight Riders are facing an injury crisis. Photos of Bravo attending the CSK event started doing the rounds, and KKR fans wasted no time in criticising Bravo.

Also Read | Hussey turns back the clock as he hits Gaikwad for six in CSK Roar event; Watch

Here are a few reactions to Bravo attending the CSK event:

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KKR's injury woes Star KKR pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to injury, and reportedly, so is Akash Deep. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, who was acquired for ₹18 crore, won't be available till the middle of April. Pathirana had sustained a calf injury during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup match against Australia in February.

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During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the three-time champions had signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore.

Also Read | Who will replace injured Harshit Rana at KKR for IPL 2026?

However, KKR later released Mustafizur in the aftermath of political tensions between India and Bangladesh. Kolkata Knight Riders then signed Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur.

Dwayne Bravo's CSK career Bravo has played for Chennai Super Kings in every IPL season between 2011 and 2022, barring 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was banned. He played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016, and was ruled out of IPL 2017 due to a hamstring injury.

Following his retirement after IPL 2022, the 42-year-old was named bowling coach of CSK, a role which he kept for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Ahead of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Bravo as a mentor, replacing Gautam Gambhir.

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He also signed a long-term contract with KKR and their sister teams Trinbago Knight Riders (CPL), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20).

As a player, Bravo played 161 matches between 2008 and 2022, scoring 1560 runs. He finished his IPL career with 183 wickets from 161 matches at an economy rate of 8.38.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with an away match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March.