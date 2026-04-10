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IPL 2026: Shot in the arm for struggling CSK as Dewald Brevis & MS Dhoni's comeback dates finalised - Report

Both Dewald Brevis and MS Dhoni were unavailable for CSK's first three games in IPL 2026. Interestingly, the five-time champions are winless in this edition so far.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Apr 2026, 09:45 PM IST
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MS Dhoni during CSK's practice session ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals.
MS Dhoni during CSK's practice session ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals.(PTI)
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In a shot in the arm for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dewald Brevis is all set to play his first match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The South African was sidelined before the start of the tournament due to a side strain, and was about to miss just CSK's opening game, according to the franchise's social media post on March 29.

But it took a bit more time for Brevis to make a return. Based on a RevSportz report, the middle-order batter is fit to play against Delhi Capitals. The return of Brevis is significant, considering the fact that CSK have lost all their three matches in IPL 2026 so far.

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Also Read | IPL: SRHs Klaasen says he is 'not worried' about poor record against CSK

Not just Brevis, MS Dhoni is also set to return on April 14 against Kolkata Knight Riders at home, according to the same report. It claimed that Dhoni underwent a fitness test a few days ago and is expected to take another in the next couple of days. Dhoni was initially ruled out for two weeks before CSK began their IPL 2026 campaign on March 29.

Who will Dewald Brevis replace in CSK playing XI?

With no Brevis in the first three games, CSK were forced to play their 14.20 crore signing Kartik Sharma. However, the Rajasthan batter couldn't make an impact with the bat at no.5. Adding Brevis would add to the missing fire-power in the CSK middle-order.

The inclusion of Brevis would also add balance to the CSK playing XI. In the previous game, CSK played just three overseas players in the line-up - Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmed and Matt Henry against Punjab Kings.

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Also Read | Yuvraj Singh apologises to MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev for his father Yograj's remarks

Pressure on Sanju Samson after failed starts

Samson came into this IPL 2026, high on the back of three match-winning performances for India in the T20 World Cup 2026. A similar performance was expected off Samson at the top of the order for CSK. With Ruturaj Gaikwad as his opening partner, pressure will definitely be on Samson to perform. A strong start at the top of the order would certainly put things in place for the five-time champions in IPL 2026.

'It has made me more hungry'

Meanwhile, Brevis spoke to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, stating his time on the sidelines has made him more hungry. “I’m feeling great. For me as an youngster who loves the game, it is tough be on the sidelines," the South African said.

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“But, it has made me more hungry, and I’ve worked on a couple of things off the field in terms of strengthening and I feel good," added Brevis. “I had a good training session yesterday, and the ball was going off the bat in a lovely manner, so I’m excited" he said.

Also Read | Ashwin says he quit IPL after ‘mentally disturbing’ CSK season: ‘Very painful’

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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