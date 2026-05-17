IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings sink to new low during match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru; check details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday set a forgettable record during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are already under pressure given that they came into this match on the back of a five-match winless run.

What forgettable record did Punjab Kings set? Punjab Kings won the toss in Sunday's match and opted to field first. The decision to do so, however, proved to be a setback as Venkatesh Iyer (73*) and Virat Kohli (58) powered RCB to 222/4 from 20 overs.

This was the 46th time that Punjab Kings conceded 200 or more runs in men's T20s, making them the team to have conceded 200-plus totals the most. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in second place in this list, having conceded 200 or more on 40 occasions.

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Delhi Capitals, who have conceded 200-plus totals 35 times, are third in this list, whereas Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are joint-fourth, having conceded 200-plus totals 34 times. English county club Middlesex are in sixth place, having conceded 200-plus totals on 33 occasions.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, too, has created a forgettable record. As a captain in men's T20s, Shreyas Iyer has conceded 200-plus totals on 31 occasions, the most by any player as skipper.

Faf du Plessis is in second place with 29, whereas former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is in third place with 28. Former Pakistan captain and current Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam is in fourth place, having conceded 200-plus on 21 occasions.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant completes the top five of this unwanted record with 20 times of having conceded 200 or more.

At the time of writing this report, Punjab Kings were in trouble at 93/5 in 11 overs, with the IPL 2025 runners-up needing 130 runs to win from 54 balls.

Punjab Kings had begun the tournament with six wins in seven matches. Their match against KKR was washed out due to rain.

However, since then, Shreyas Iyer and Co have lost five matches on the trot, with their last win coming against Delhi Capitals on 25 April when they chased down a record total of 265.

Punjab Kings have reached the final twice (in 2014 and 2025) but they are yet to clinch the IPL title.

A win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, will get them closer to the playoffs, as they will have 18 points from 13 matches. RCB are currently on top of the IPL 2026 standings with 16 points from 12 matches.