IPL 2026: ‘Sir, I want to break the 175-run record,’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi eyes Chris Gayle’s mark

Young Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a sensation in Indian cricket during last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Suryavanshi made a stunning IPL debut in 2025. He smashed a magnificent 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and followed it with a fifty against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). By the end of the season, the 14-year-old had scored 252 runs across seven matches. His explosive strike rate stood at an incredible 206.56.

His success extended to the international stage as well. During India's winning U19 World Cup campaign earlier this year, he scored 439 runs in seven matches. This included a massive 175 off just 80 balls in the final against England, leading India to a 100-run victory.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets sights on breaking Chris Gayle's record With another long season of IPL coming up, the 14-year-old has already set his sights on breaking the 175* of Chris Gayle.

Gayle had slammed an unbeaten 175 off just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. That remains the highest individual score in T20 cricket.

“I will tell you three things and ask three questions. You tell me which one you desire the most. Six sixes in an over. Chris Gayle, like you, was a left-hander, and he scored 175 in the IPL. Or the fastest IPL hundred," cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle asked Vaibhav at the Naman Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday. “Sir, I want to break the 175-run record," the youngster replied.

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The Bihar cricketer is aiming to help Rajasthan Royals win their first IPL title since 2008. Should they clinch the title, it will be only the second IPL title for the Rajasthan Royals. “The goal this IPL season is to win the trophy for the team,” Suryavanshi, IPL's youngest debutant, said.

“I want to do well, and my performance will help the whole team. This is my goal - to contribute to the Royals’ wins and win the trophy for the franchise," he added.

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The southpaw recalled how the Rajasthan Royals were keeping an eye on his domestic matches and his U19 performances. “Rajasthan Royals were keeping an eye on me during my domestic and U19 games. Their scouting team had been following me for a long time. I felt I could go to the Royals because my trial with them had gone very well," he stated.

“I am happy to be with the Rajasthan Royals. I have improved a lot in my life while playing for them,” he said.