Subscribe

IPL 2026: Son of a Bihar MP, Sarthak Ranjan breaks into world's richest league; what we know about the new KKR kid?

Sarthak Ranjan was bought for his base price of 30 lakhs during the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi by three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Ranjan came into limelight after his explosive batting for North Delhi Strikers in Delhi Premier League earlier in 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated16 Dec 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Sarthak Ranjan played for North Delhi Strikers in Delhi Premier League.
Sarthak Ranjan played for North Delhi Strikers in Delhi Premier League.

The Ranjan household in Bihar went into a celebratory mood when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the paddle for Sarthak during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. A top-order batter by trait, Ranjan's selection in the world's richest league marks a significant milestone in his own career and also for all the aspiring cricketers back in his state of Bihar.

In fact, Ranjan is the latest entrant in the list of Bihar players who are making a name for themselves at the top level after the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 29-year-old will now get a chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Cameron Green, Ajinkya Rahane in the squad while also getting the guidance of mentor Dwayne Bravo, assistant coach Shane Watson and others.

Advertisement
Also Read | IPL 2026 auction: Complete updated list of players sold & unsold, final squads

Who is Sarthak Ranjan?

Born in Bihar, Ranjan comes from a politics household and migrated to Delhi in search for better opportunities in cricket. He is the son of Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) representing Purnia constituency in Bihar. Ranjan played for Delhi age group teams before making it to the senior side in 2017, thus making his Ranji Trophy debut.

He made his List A debut in 2017 and T20 debut a year earlier. However, despite making his Delhi debut almost a decade back, Ranjan found himself only in two first-class games, four List A games and five T20s. Ranjan was bought for at his base price of 30 lakhs.

Advertisement
Also Read | Who is Prashant Veer? CSK splash ₹14.20 crore on him at IPL 2026 mini-auction

While it is yet to known why Ranjan's domestic career was limited to just 11 matches in the last decade, he certainly made it a point to keep himself fit through club matches. His biggest break came earlier this year when Ranjan was picked by North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League.

Sarthak Ranjan's turning point

In his debut season, Ranjan impressed everyone with his clean strike and power-hitting abilities as the right-hander amassed 449 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 146.73. In fact, Ranjan also scored a hundred against New Delhi Tigers. Notably, Ranjan will have his North Delhi Strikers captain Harshit Rana at KKR.

Advertisement
Also Read | Who is Auqib Nabi Dar? The J&K all-rounder DC bought for ₹8.40 crore

He finished as the second-highest run scorer in DPL and showed both consistency and attacking intent. Ranjan also spoke about his former India and Delhi cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has been a brotherly figure for him in his career. “In Delhi, it's always have been Gautam bhaiya. Looking at him, talking to him and sharing my thoughts with him is like talking to the school of cricket,” Ranjan had said in an interview.

 
 
CricketIPL NewsIpl
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2026: Son of a Bihar MP, Sarthak Ranjan breaks into world's richest league; what we know about the new KKR kid?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts