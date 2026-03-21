IPL 2026: Sri Lankan players asked to undergo fitness test in order to obtain no-objection certificates

Sri Lanka players will be required to undergo fitness tests if they are to obtain no-objection certificates (NOC), which permits them to plat in franchise T20 leagues. This rule will come into Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with immediate effect. 4

Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) are all scheduled to reach India in the next few weeks, and will need to undergo fitness tests.

Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera (Both of them play for Delhi Capitals) have been cleared to play in IPL 2026 after passing their respective tests.

"Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a NOC to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his physical performance test," a press release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Hasaranga, Malinga and Pathirana yet to undergo tests "Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the physical performance test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained," the release added.

Each of these three players were injured either prior to, or during the 2026 T20 World Cup that recently took place in India and Sri Lanka. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar has confirmed that Pathirana will miss the start of IPL 2026. He is set to be unavailable till the middle of April.

Pramodya Wickramasinghe, who leads Sri Lanka's national selection committee, and the Sri Lankan government's Sports Ministry are said to be the ones behind the fitness rule initiative, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Sri Lanka are not scheduled to play any international matches at least until the end of May, and because of that, this two-month period is being considered as a time to boost physical training for players. "At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracted players," the released added.

"This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players.

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"Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026," explained the release.