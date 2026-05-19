IPL 2026: Stephen Fleming backs CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad amid tough transition period: ‘He’ll be a fine captain'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming believes that the transition from former skipper MS Dhoni to current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won't be easy, but is confident that the latter can go on to become a successful captain in the future.

Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as CSK skipper from MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2024 season. In IPL 2024, CSK narrowly missed the playoffs, finishing fifth after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

CSK endured one of their most forgettable seasons in the IPL in 2025, finishing 10th with just eight points.

Gaikwad, however, was ruled out of the 2025 season midseason because of an injury. Dhoni took over as CSK captain for the rest of the season.

Stephen Fleming backs Ruturaj Gaikwad "I think Ruturaj can do more," Fleming said after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, which CSK lost. "He's done more in the past. He's been a fine player at the top.

"He hasn't produced the quantity of runs and the pace of runs [this season] that he's done in his career. And that's something that he will address," the former New Zealand captain added.

"This year, at least, he was here the whole time. Last year, he wasn't here at all," said Fleming. "So it would be unfair to judge that. But, yeah, there's been a lot of work done behind the scenes as we learn about this group of players," he added. Gaikwad has led CSK in 32 matches, but the team has won just 14 and lost 18.

In IPL 2026 so far, the Maharashtra cricketer has scored 321 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 120.67, with just two 50s to his name.

"It's a big transition from having one of the best captains [MS Dhoni] in the cricket scene running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain. So it's going to take a little bit of time. But he's doing a good job. He has a massive amount of respect for this group of players. And he's learning all the time and putting that into play. So going forward, I have no doubt he'll be a fine captain for this franchise," Fleming said.

CSK are in a spot of bother with 12 points from 13 matches and are currently in sixth place. Even a win in their final league stage match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday will only take them to 14 points, which may not be enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni's IPL future Dhoni did not play Monday’s match against SRH but was present at the stadium to watch the game. Fleming did not provide much information about Dhoni’s IPL future and said it was the management's call.

"I'd say it's a choice for the management," he said. "I know there's been a lot of talk about it, but MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of young players and continuity.