Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) achieved a notable record during their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The hosts were asked to bat first after Punjab Kings won the toss.

The Pat Cummins-led side went on to post a total of 235/4 from 20 overs, with Heinriich Klaasen (69) and Ishan Kishan (55) scoring half-centuries.

SRH set notable record during PBKS match During the match against Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad equalled the record of registering the most totals against a single team. The Orange Army have now registered eight 200-plus totals against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians have also registered totals of 200-plus in the IPL eight times against Delhi Capitals.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What record did Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) equal against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad equaled the record for the most 200-plus totals against a single team in the IPL. They have now achieved this feat eight times against Punjab Kings. 2 Who scored half-centuries for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their match against Punjab Kings? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 runs and Ishan Kishan scored 55 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings. 3 How many times have Sunrisers Hyderabad posted totals over 200 against Punjab Kings? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted totals of 200 or more against Punjab Kings eight times. 4 What happened when Shashank Singh dropped Heinrich Klaasen's catch? ⌵ Shashank Singh dropped a catch off Heinrich Klaasen, which turned into four runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This miss was highlighted on social media and noted as a costly error for Punjab Kings. 5 What is the head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate the head-to-head record against Punjab Kings, having won 17 out of 25 matches played. Punjab Kings have won 8 matches.

Also Read | SRH vs PBKS LIVE score: Sunrisers Hyderabad strike Punjab Kings 5 down

In T20s overall, the India men's cricket team and the South Africa men's team have registered 200-plus totals eight times against a single team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are synonymous with breaking records in the IPL. During the IPL 2024 season, the Orange Army broke the record for the highest-ever total in the tournament twice.

First, they registered a total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad, and less than a month later, they broke their own record when they posted a mammoth total of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru.

SRH’s South African big-hitter Heinrich Klaasen currently leads the Orange Cap standings with 494 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 157.32. Klaasen’s knock of 69 runs from 43 balls on Wednesday consisted of three fours and four sixes.

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"Once again, a fantastic start from Travishek. They make it look so easy. I said to Livingstone, it's like watching Tiger [Woods] hitting a pitching wedge into the green hole. So, yeah, great start.

"We lost wickets at crucial stages again and got a little bit hard in the middle. The ball got soft and it starts stopping a little bit," Klaasen said after his knock.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma (35) and Travis Head (38) forged a 54-run partnership for the first wicket that came off just 21 deliveries.