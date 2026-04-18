IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad name South Africa's Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured David Payne

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday announced the signing of South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

Coetzee will join SRH for a price of ₹2 crore, an IPL statement said on Saturday. Payne played two matches for SRH in IPL 2026, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 14.

Gerald Coetzee has previously played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL, picking up 15 wickets from 14 matches. His best season was the IPL 2024 season with Mumbai Indians, wherein he picked 13 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 10.18.

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As far his international career is concerned, the 25-year-old has played four Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is, having picked up 67 wickets across the three formats.

SRH hit by injuries Sunrisers Hyderabad have been significantly hit by injuries in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. David Payne himself was an injury replacement for Jack Edwards, who was ruled out of the season due to a foot injury. Earlier in the week, England's Brydon Carse was ruled out of the season due to a hand injury and he was replaced by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka.

Pat Cummins has played only a handful of matches since July 2025 because of a back injury. He has been cleared to play by Cricket Australia, and is targeting the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 25 April.

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Ishan Kishan has been leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Cummins. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in fifth place with four points from five matches. The former IPL champions will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming on the back of a win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), and head coach Daniel Vettori sounded confident of getting two wins in two games.

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“To get one against the tide, with a really impressive Rajasthan team, and to get a couple of guys on their debut to do so well puts a positive feel within the group. Now it's a chance to maintain that against a CSK team on the back of two wins in a row,” the former New Zealand captain said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.