IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad name U19 World Cup winner RS Ambrish as replacement for injured Shivam Mavi

RS Ambrish was part of the India Under-19 team that won the World Cup earlier this year. He took three wickets in the final against England and ended as India's highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps.

PN Vishnu
Published1 May 2026, 06:47 PM IST
India's bowler RS Ambrish, right, bowls during the ICC men's Under-19 World Cup cricket match between England and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, in this 6 February 2026 file photo.
India's bowler RS Ambrish, right, bowls during the ICC men's Under-19 World Cup cricket match between England and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, in this 6 February 2026 file photo.(AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday announced the signing of teenager RS Ambrish, who will replace the injured Shivam Mavi in the squad for IPL 2026.

Mavi, who did not play a single match in IPL 2026, has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to a groin injury.

He has joined the 2016 IPL champions for his base price of 30 lakh.

RS Ambrish's cricketing journey so far

Ambrish was part of the successful India Under-19 team that won the World Cup earlier this year, and finished as India's leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

In the final against England, the 18-year-old finished with figures of 3/56 from nine overs.

 

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Before the Under-19 World Cup, Ambrish also took part in India Under-19's tours of England and Australia. He also took part in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a few injury blows before the season. Regular skipper Pat Cummins had missed the initial few matches as he was recovering from a lower-back injury, and only returned in Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Rajasthan Royals on 25 April.

Ishan Kishan led the side in the Australian pacer's absence. England pacers Brydon Carse and David Payne were also ruled out of the season due to injuries.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in third place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points from nine matches. They have won six matches and lost three. The Pat Cummins-led side are still facing competition from the likes of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in their bid to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down a target of 244 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their latest match in Mumbai on Wednesday. After the match, Cummins believed that his team would be able to chase the target down.

"Tough to start with, but knowing our batting line-up and the pitch, a few things had to go right, but I thought it was chaseable. (On the openers) When the pitch is good, they have so many different shots.

 

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"Glad I am not bowling to them. (On the youngsters) They are super aggressive. They have a fearless attitude. Now, even 12 an over, you can chase as a batting unit, so you have to reset your expectations as a bowling unit," he said.

The Orange Army will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

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