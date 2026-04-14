IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad receive big boost as skipper Pat Cummins likely to join on 17 April, says report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins is reportedly likely to rejoin his team on 17 April, a day before they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Hyderabad.

Cummins has been recovering from a persistent back injury that kept him out of the T20 World Cup.

Because of the injury, Cummins also missed a majority of the Ashes series, having only played the third Test in Adelaide.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Pat Cummins will undergo a fitness test in Australia, and should he clear it, he will be declared fit and available to play. In the absence of Cummins, Ishan Kishan has been leading Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When Pat Cummins was hopeful of playing second half of season Cummins had reached India on 27 April, but flew back to Australia after their second match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, the Australia captain had said that he hoped to play the second half of the season.

"I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament. So hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, I'll play the back half, plus the final," he had said.

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According to Cricbuzz, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said that there was “no news” when asked about an update on Cummins. However, another source gave a much better update. "Hopefully, he will clear the test and get the NOC from Cricket Australia,” the source told Cricbuzz.

Cricket Australia is known to have maintained a strict stance while providing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their pacers. Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc has not received his NOC yet, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders’ Cameron Green was only allowed to bowl in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a few days ago.

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Josh Hazlewood missed RCB’s match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday reportedly due to workload management.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth place with four points from five matches. Their first win of the season came in their second match when they defeated KKR by 65 runs.