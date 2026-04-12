IPL 2026: Tim David irks on-field umpires with ball-testing antics during MI vs RCB, gets warning; watch viral video

Tim David got a warning from the on-field umpires after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter playfully tested the ball after being changed during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, the video of which went viral on social media on Sunday. The incident took place in the 18th over.

After the towering Australian smoked Hardik Pandya for a huge six over over deep mid-wicket region, the on-field umpires decided to the change the ball because the previous one became wet. As a result, the fourth umpire brought a box of white cherries, out of which one was picked.

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David took the ball from the umpire and began to check the ball in a casual manner, just like the bowlers do during a ball-change. In fact, when the on-field umpire Swaroopanand Kannur went for the ball, David continued to do his things, thus irking both the match officials.

Kannur even said, “Give me the ball please” but David didn't. As a result, Virender Sharma, who was at a distance, had to give a serious warning to David. Jitesh Sharma, who was batting alongside David, was just a mere spectator. Dale Steyn on air said, “Everyone is a bowler now.”

Although it isn't sure whether the on-field umpires or the match referee will take action against David, but the right-handed swashbuckling batter might have violated the IPL Code of Conduct. David's actions might be deemed as “time wasting by any Player or Team” as per article 2.10.7. If found guilty, David might face a sanction by the IPL Governing Council.

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Can a batter check the ball after its changed? According to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, a batter is not allowed to check the ball when or after it is changed. “Actually, you (batter) can't check the ball,” Chopra said on air. It must be noted that a team can't change the ball for the sake of it.

It can only be changed if it is unplayable or it is lost or loses its shape. However, the changed ball is not always brand news and depend on the situation of the match.

RCB reach 240/6 in 20 overs The change of ball worked for Hardik Pandya as David couldn't hit any more in the next four deliveries in the over However, the burly Australian took Jasprit Bumrah to cleaners in the next with a four and a six before finishing the innings with another maximum off Trent Boult as RCB managed 240/6.

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This was also the highest total at Wankhede Stadium by RCB after the previous highest was 235/1 in 2015. David finished as 16-ball 34 not out. Earlier, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli struck half-centuries to lay the platform.

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While Salt contributed with 36-ball 78, Kohli made 38-ball 50 as the duo put on 120 runs for the first wicket. Captain Rajat Patidar played his part with a 20-ball 53, that included five sixes to boost RCB's scoring.