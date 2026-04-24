IPL 2026: ‘Too predictable’ – Wasim Jaffer flags Suryakumar Yadav’s dip in form, says ‘needs a plan B’

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has advised Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav not to become too predictable in terms of his shot selections.

Suryakumar Yadav failed to convert a start in IPL 2026 yet again after he was dismissed for 35 runs off 30 balls in their all-important match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav has so far scored just 156 runs from seven matches in IPL 2026, including just one half-century.

Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal On Thursday, SKY was dismissed by Akeal Hosein while attempting his trademark sweep shot. He, however, got a top-edge off his bat instead and was caught by Sarfaraz Khan at deep backward square leg. “SKY (Surya) is getting trapped in a similar fashion again and again,” Jaffer wrote on X.

“Teams set fields to restrict his leg-side and behind-the-wicket shots. He needs a plan B. Maybe go straighter or hit over covers. Don’t be predictable. Too good a player to get caught in the same trap," he added.

Mumbai Indians were set a target of 208 by Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

However, the hosts were quickly on the back foot after they lost their top three batters Quinton de Kock (7), Danish Malewar (0) and Naman Dhir (0), leaving Mumbai Indians 11/3 in the third over.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (37) kept MI's hopes alive with a 73-run partnership, but they needed a much stronger stand following the loss of quick wickets early on.

From 84/4, MI were further restricted to 87/7 following the loss of Suryakumar Yadav, and were eventually all out for 104 in 19 overs.

The defeat left the Mumbai Indians in eighth place with just four points from seven matches, ahead of ninth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with the same number of points from the same number of matches.

The Mumbai Indians haven’t won the IPL since 2020, when they defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final. MI, a once-formidable side in the IPL, have reached the playoffs just three times in the last six seasons (2020, 2023 and 2025).

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