IPL 2026: Toss controversy during GT vs RR Qualifier 2 gets internet abuzz, fans react ‘Cheating with Gujarat Titans’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals had its share of controversy even before the first ball was bowled as the toss had to be re-taken at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The controversy erupted after match referee Prakash Bhatt failed to hear Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag at the first place.

After Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill flipped the coin first time, Bhatt barged in before the coin settled, stating that he didn't head Parag's call, leaving Shubman Gill in anger. Even toss presenter Ravi Shastri was taken aback. The toss had to be retaken and it went in Rajasthan Royals' favour.

However, Parag's first call of "heads" was loud and audible according to the videos circulated on social media.

“We would have batted first as well. Forty overs already played on this wicket, and it won’t behave differently. But unfortunately, I don’t think the referee heard the call from Riyan,” said Gill while speaking with Shastri.

"The toss confusion didn't go well with fans on social media. “Successfully failed to ”cheat" Rajasthan Royals at the toss. During the RR vs GT match, the toss had to be conducted twice after the first one was decalred invalid because it was claimed that Riyan Parag's "heads/tails" call wasn't heard clearly. The interesting part? The call was audible to viewers on the broadcast, and RR had already won the first toss," said an user.

“When the toss was repeated, Rajasthan Royals won it again. If there was any grand plan, it didn't last long. GOD made sure the result stayed exactly the same,” the user added. “Toss fiasco already at the start,” another said.

One user wrote, “Cheating with Gujarat Titans. Shubman spin the toss, Riyan Parag said Head, It came tail , GT won the toss. But Umpire didn't heard the call of Riyan Parag. So Shubhman has to again spin the toss, This time it came Head and RR won the toss. Shubman Gill was angry with it.”

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