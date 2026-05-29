IPL 2026: Toss controversy during GT vs RR Qualifier 2 gets internet abuzz, fans react ‘Cheating with Gujarat Titans’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals had its share of controversy even before the first ball was bowled as the toss had to be re-taken at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The controversy erupted after match referee Prakash Bhatt failed to hear Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag at the first place.

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After Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill flipped the coin first time, Bhatt barged in before the coin settled, stating that he didn't head Parag's call, leaving Shubman Gill in anger. Even toss presenter Ravi Shastri was taken aback. The toss had to be retaken and it went in Rajasthan Royals' favour.

However, Parag's first call of "heads" was loud and audible according to the videos circulated on social media.

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“We would have batted first as well. Forty overs already played on this wicket, and it won’t behave differently. But unfortunately, I don’t think the referee heard the call from Riyan,” said Gill while speaking with Shastri.

"The toss confusion didn't go well with fans on social media. “Successfully failed to ”cheat" Rajasthan Royals at the toss. During the RR vs GT match, the toss had to be conducted twice after the first one was decalred invalid because it was claimed that Riyan Parag's "heads/tails" call wasn't heard clearly. The interesting part? The call was audible to viewers on the broadcast, and RR had already won the first toss," said an user.

“When the toss was repeated, Rajasthan Royals won it again. If there was any grand plan, it didn't last long. GOD made sure the result stayed exactly the same,” the user added. “Toss fiasco already at the start,” another said.

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One user wrote, “Cheating with Gujarat Titans. Shubman spin the toss, Riyan Parag said Head, It came tail , GT won the toss. But Umpire didn't heard the call of Riyan Parag. So Shubhman has to again spin the toss, This time it came Head and RR won the toss. Shubman Gill was angry with it.”

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls in 90s again Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell into the nineties again as the 15-year-old fell just four runs short of what could have been his third century. He smashed seven sixes and eight fours to make 96 off 47 balls but missed scoring a ton once again. Sooryavanshi had scored 97 in the Eliminator.

Donovan Ferreira's 38 not out, including four sixes in the final over off Rashid Khan propelled Rajasthan Royals to 214/6. Ravindra Jadeja made an unbeaten 45 not out while Ferreira chipped in with a breezy 38 off 11 balls with four sixes and two fours.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in