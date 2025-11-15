IPL 2026 trade: Sanju Samson confirms CSK move, Ravindra Jadeja returns to Rajasthan after 13 years - Get complete list

It's official. Ravindra Jadeja left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after 13 years in a mega trade deal that saw Sanju Samson leave Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced on Saturday. While Jadeja returned to Rajasthan Royals, Samson will now play for CSK in the IPL 2026. The trade deals were confirmed just hours before the retention.

As a part of the agreement Jadeja's league fee has now been revised from ₹18 crore to ₹14 crore. Samson moves to CSK at his existing fee of ₹18 crore. One of the most experienced players in the league, Samson has played 177 IPL matches.

The five-time IPL champions will only be Samson's third IPL franchise of his career. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, Samson represented Rajasthan Royals in all but two seasons—2016 and 2017—when he played for Delhi Capitals.

Besides Jadeja, English all-rounder has also moved from CSK to Rajasthan Royals at his existing league fee of ₹2.4 crore as a part of the trade. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches, and Rajasthan Royals will be his third franchise, having previously represented Punjab Kings and CSK.