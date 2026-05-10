IPL 2026: Urvil Patel steals show in CSKs five-wicket win over LSG

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): Urvil Patel smashed the joint-fastest half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to help the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a comprehensive five-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chasing a big target of 204 runs, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson gave a blazing start by collecting 11 runs from the first over of Mohammed Shami and then 15 runs from Prince Yadav's over.

Digvesh Singh Rathi was introduced into the bowling attack in the fourth over, and Samson welcomed him with a four and a six. Rathi bowled him on the fourth delivery to get the first breakthrough for his side. Samson made 28 off 14 balls with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Urvil Patel achieve the joint-fastest IPL fifty? ⌵ Urvil Patel smashed a half-century in just 13 balls against LSG, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's record. He achieved this by hitting six sixes in his first eight balls and scoring 65 runs off 23 balls. 2 What was the message on Urvil Patel's note during his celebration? ⌵ Urvil Patel dedicated his record fifty to his father with a note that read, "This is for you, Papa. Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu (Today your dream has come true; I have shown [everyone] by becoming a great cricketer)." 3 How did LSG perform in their batting innings against CSK? ⌵ LSG posted 203/8 in 20 overs, with Josh Inglis scoring a rapid 85 off 33 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed contributing an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls. They had a blistering start, reaching their team fifty in 3.4 overs. 4 What was the significance of Josh Inglis's fifty in the CSK vs LSG match? ⌵ Josh Inglis completed his half-century in just 17 balls, which was the third-fastest for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and the fastest ever IPL fifty at Chepauk. 5 How did CSK secure a five-wicket victory over LSG? ⌵ CSK chased down the target of 204 with five wickets and four balls to spare. Urvil Patel's quickfire 65 and contributions from other batters, including Shivam Dube hitting the winning sixes, secured the win.

Urvil Patel came to bat after that and got off the mark with a single. Patel hit a hat-trick of sixes in the next over of Avesh Khan.

Rathi was called to bowl again, and Patel hit him for four consecutive boundaries, including three sixes and a four.

Mohammed Shami came to bowl the next over, and Patel hit him for another six and completed his half-century with a single on the last delivery of the over.

Patel dedicated his record fifty to his father. During the celebration, he took out a piece of paper from his pocket, which had a note, "This is for you, Papa" written on it.

Patel joined Yashasvi Jaiswal for the record of the fastest IPL fifty in just 13 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed got rid of Patel in the ninth over at the score of 65 runs. He played just 23 balls and hit eight sixes and a couple of fours.

Gaikwad kept holding the fort from one end, and runs kept flowing for the CSK. He departed in the 13th over after making a crucial 42 off 28 balls.

39 runs were needed in the last five overs, and Rathi bowled a crucial 16th over, conceding just four runs and dismissed Dewald Brevis.

Avesh Khan got rid of Akshat Raghuwanshi (18 off 18 balls) on the very first delivery of the next over. He conceded just five runs in the over, and Prince Yadav leaked nine runs in the next over, which left the CSK needing 21 runs in the last two overs.

Prashant Veer hit a six in Avesh's next over to collect 11 runs from the over, which left LSG to defend 10 runs in the final over.

With two left-handed batters at the crease, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant gave the ball to Aiden Markram, who started with a couple of wide deliveries. Then, Shivam Dube hit a couple of sixes to finish the match in style. CSK won the match with five wickets and four balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, LSG made 203/8 after being asked to bat first. They got off to a quick start, putting the bowlers under immediate pressure.

Josh Inglis set the tone early by smashing 16 runs off the opening over, bowled by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. At the end of three overs, LSG raced to 40 without loss, with Inglis leading the charge in an aggressive batting display at the top of the order.

The visitors crossed the 50-run mark in the fourth over of their innings, maintaining a blistering start. It was also their joint-fastest team fifty in IPL history. Their previous quickest half-century in just 3.4 overs also came against the Chennai Super Kings in 2023.

During the second ball of the fifth over, Inglis completed his half-century in just 17 balls. Inglis' 17-ball fifty was also the third-fastest for Lucknow in IPL. 17 balls taken by Inglis also makes it the fastest ever IPL fifty at Chepauk.

In the following over, CSK speedster Anshul Kamboj got the much-needed breakthrough after he removed opener Mitchell Marsh for just 10 runs. Kamboj also broke the 77-run partnership for the first wicket.

After the end of the sixth over, Lucknow was 91/1. The momentum shifted further when Noor Ahmad struck early in the next over, dismissing Nicholas Pooran for just one run.

LSG then suffered a major double blow as Jamie Overton removed the dangerous Josh Inglis, who had smashed a rapid 85 off 33 balls, and also accounted for skipper Rishabh Pant for 15.

By the end of 10 overs, LSG had slipped to 117/4 after a dominant powerplay, as CSK clawed their way back into the contest.

LSG's innings continued to unravel after a costly mix-up in the 13th over saw Aiden Markram run out for just six runs, further denting their momentum after their explosive opening stand.

The pressure mounted as Jamie Overton struck again in the 15th over, dismissing struggling batter Akshat Raghuwanshi for 18 runs.

At that stage, LSG had slipped to 147/6, having lost control after a blazing start and losing wickets at regular intervals. After the end of the 17th over, the visitors reached 167/6.

Towards the end, Himmat Singh (17 off 12 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 43 off 25 balls helped LSG to post 203/8 in 20 overs.

For CSK, Jamie Overton (3/36), Anshul Kamboj (2/47), and Noor Ahmad (1/24) were among the wicket takers.