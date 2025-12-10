IPL 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's India U-19 teammate RS Ambrish among youngest players at auction; check full list

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's India U-19 teammate RS Ambrish will be among the youngest to feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled for 16 December in Abu Dhabi. A total of 1,390 players had registered for the bidding war, out of which the Governing Council shortlisted 350 names who will go under the hammer at Etihad Arena.

Out of the 350 names, 240 are Indians while 110 are from overseas who will vie for the 77 vacant spots overall. Over the years, there has been a considerable demand for young talent among franchises, looking at a long-term plan. Suryavanshi is a prime example of that.

With just six days to go for the mega event, Livemint takes a look at the five young prospects who might engage in a bidding war among the 10 franchises.

RS Ambrish (India) - 18 years A teammate of young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RS Ambrish will be up for grabs in the IPL 2026 auction. At 18, the Tamil Nadu lad had shown tremendous maturity while playing for India U-19 side and was a part of the national team that toured England. Ambrish has already made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tamil Nadu.

Wahidullah Zadran (Afghanistan) - 18 years From Afghanistan, Wahidullah Zadran is the youngest player to have registered at the IPL 2026 auction. Known for his aggressive batting, Wahidullah can be a valuable asset for the team and is one of the key players in the Afghanistan U-19 side. Wahidullah recently played two matches at the ILT20 2025 for Gulf Giants and also showed control in the Shpageeza Cricket League recently in Afghanistan.

Sahil Parakh (India) - 18 years A dynamic batter, Sahil Parakh is known for his quick scoring ability and agility on the field. A left-handed batter and a leg-break bowler, Sahil has already impressed everyone with his batting during the three-match Youth ODI Series against Australia, scoring an unbeaten 109 in the second game.

In youth cricket for India, the 18-year-old scored 685 runs at an average of 57.08 (one century, five fifties) and also took 25 wickets, with best figures of 5/30 in 15 matches. He made his T20 debut for Maharashtra recently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament.

Satvik Deswal (India) - 18 years A promising all-rounder, Satvik Deswal grabbed headlines with his show at the Pondicherry Premier League while playing for Ossudu Accord Warriors. His effective bowling and handy contributions with the bat at lower down the order impressed the IPL scouts ahead of the auction. Notably, Deswal is yet to play for Pondicherry at the senior level. He was a part of RCB as a net bowler the previous season.

Bayanda Majola (South Africa) - 18 years Another young prospect in the IPL 2026 auction is a South African quick, Bayana Majola. An 18-year-old who is known for his pace and swing, Majola is a rising star in South African U-19 set-up and was the first-ever SA20 schools graduate to be picked up at the 2025 auction. His express speed and accuracy are some of the skills which have impressed the IPL scouts, and it will be interesting to see who lifts their paddle for Majola.