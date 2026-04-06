IPL 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga yet to join LSG, participation in doubt; KKR get Pathirana boost

IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana is back bowling at nets, raising hopes for KKR fans as the team prepares for their next match against Punjab Kings. However, Wanindu Hasaranga's participation in IPL 2026 is in doubt due to fitness tests, with potential replacements on standby.

PN Vishnu
Published6 Apr 2026, 07:02 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Curtis Campher during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Curtis Campher during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has not reported to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad for IPL 2026 and has not even indicated when he will join, thus putting his participation in doubt.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Wanindu Hasaranga has yet to undergo the mandatory fitness test recommended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to obtain the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The report adds that Hasaranga had a batting session at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, but he did not bowl. “We don't have any concrete update on Wanindu Hasaranga,” a source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Also Read | Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in SRH vs LSG, RCB vs CSK games?

The leg-spinner has not played competitive cricket for two months. He last played in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on 8 February, but was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

The uncertainty over Hasaranga's participation comes at a time when IPL franchises are concerned about players not joining their sides after being acquired at the base price.

The IPL introduced sanctions for overseas players who withdraw from the season after being acquired at the auction. This rule came into effect following a complaint filed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2024.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Rain threat looms large in Kolkata

England duo Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed, and Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are among the possible replacements for Hasaranga should he withdraw or be ruled out, according to the report. All these players are part of the Registered Available Players Pool (RAPP) list.

KKR confident of Matheesha Pathirana's availability

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remain confident of Matheesha Pathirana's availability for IPL 2026.

Pathirana sustained a leg injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 in February and has been out of action ever since.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS, Match 12 Preview: Head-to-Head Record, Predicted XI, Pitch Report

However, in news that will bring a smile to KKR fans, the Sri Lankan speedster has started bowling at the nets, even though not at full tilt. KKR had acquired Pathirana for 18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are winless after two matches, will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their third match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

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