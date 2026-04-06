IPL 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga yet to join LSG, participation in doubt; KKR get Pathirana boost

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has not reported to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad for IPL 2026 and has not even indicated when he will join, thus putting his participation in doubt.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Wanindu Hasaranga has yet to undergo the mandatory fitness test recommended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to obtain the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The report adds that Hasaranga had a batting session at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, but he did not bowl. “We don't have any concrete update on Wanindu Hasaranga,” a source was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

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The leg-spinner has not played competitive cricket for two months. He last played in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on 8 February, but was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

The uncertainty over Hasaranga's participation comes at a time when IPL franchises are concerned about players not joining their sides after being acquired at the base price.

The IPL introduced sanctions for overseas players who withdraw from the season after being acquired at the auction. This rule came into effect following a complaint filed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2024.

England duo Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed, and Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are among the possible replacements for Hasaranga should he withdraw or be ruled out, according to the report. All these players are part of the Registered Available Players Pool (RAPP) list.

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KKR confident of Matheesha Pathirana's availability Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remain confident of Matheesha Pathirana's availability for IPL 2026.

Pathirana sustained a leg injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 in February and has been out of action ever since.

However, in news that will bring a smile to KKR fans, the Sri Lankan speedster has started bowling at the nets, even though not at full tilt. KKR had acquired Pathirana for ₹18 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.