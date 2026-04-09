IPL 2026: ‘What a start’ — Fans impressed as KKR pacer Cameron Green removes Rishabh Pant on his return to bowling

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Cameron Green resumed bowling on Thursday during his team's IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He got off to a dream start, taking the wicket of LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (10) in just his second ball.

In the second ball of the ninth over, Green unleashed a short length ball outside off, forcing Pant to play a miscued pull shot as he found Kartik Tyagi taking the catch at short fine leg.

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Cameron Green, who had been sidelined due to a lower-back injury, was not yet fully ready to bowl when IPL 2026 got underway on 28 March. On 30 March, Cricket Australia had said that the all-rounder was "rebuilding his bowling loads" and that he would only be able to return to bowling in the next 10-12 days.

Green became the most expensive overseas player in the IPL when he was acquired by KKR for ₹25.20.

He had got off to an underwhelming start with the bat, scoring just 24 runs from the first three matches. On Thursday, though, the 26-year-old slammed an unbeaten 32 runs from 24 balls, hitting three fours and one six.

Fans react to Cameron Green's first wicket in KKR colours Fans were over the moon as Cameron Green the bowler announced his arrival in style. Here are a few reactions:

Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win a match in IPL 2026. They began their IPL 2026 campaign with defeats to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whereas their home game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was washed out due to rain in Kolkata.