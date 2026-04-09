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IPL 2026: ‘What a start’ — Fans impressed as KKR pacer Cameron Green removes Rishabh Pant on his return to bowling

KKR pacer Cameron Green got the crucial wicket of LSG skipper Rishabh Pant as the two teams faced off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

PN Vishnu
Published9 Apr 2026, 11:07 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Thursday, 9 April 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, Thursday, 9 April 2026. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI)
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Cameron Green resumed bowling on Thursday during his team's IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

He got off to a dream start, taking the wicket of LSG skipper Rishabh Pant (10) in just his second ball.

In the second ball of the ninth over, Green unleashed a short length ball outside off, forcing Pant to play a miscued pull shot as he found Kartik Tyagi taking the catch at short fine leg.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Finch urges KKR not to push Green down the order despite poor form

Cameron Green, who had been sidelined due to a lower-back injury, was not yet fully ready to bowl when IPL 2026 got underway on 28 March. On 30 March, Cricket Australia had said that the all-rounder was "rebuilding his bowling loads" and that he would only be able to return to bowling in the next 10-12 days.

Green became the most expensive overseas player in the IPL when he was acquired by KKR for 25.20.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Prabhsimran backs Impact Player rule, says important for youngsters

He had got off to an underwhelming start with the bat, scoring just 24 runs from the first three matches. On Thursday, though, the 26-year-old slammed an unbeaten 32 runs from 24 balls, hitting three fours and one six.

Fans react to Cameron Green's first wicket in KKR colours

Fans were over the moon as Cameron Green the bowler announced his arrival in style. Here are a few reactions:

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Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to win a match in IPL 2026. They began their IPL 2026 campaign with defeats to Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whereas their home game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was washed out due to rain in Kolkata.

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Also Read | IPL 2026 KKR VS LSG, LIVE Score: Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary in action

KKR are currently in ninth place in the IPL 2026 standings, with just one point from three matches. In the ongoing match against LSG, the three-time champions are looking to defend a total of 181.

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